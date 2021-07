Climate change pushed dinosaurs into a period of decline 10 million years before the 12-km-wide asteroid which brought about their extinction fell to Earth, a new study claims. While paleontologists have been in agreement for some time about the cause of dinosaurs’ eventual demise, until now experts have been divided on whether the reptilian group were thriving or struggling before the sudden end of the Mesozoic Era 66 million years ago. Now, an international team of scientists including experts from the University of Bristol have declared that dinosaurs experienced a sudden downturn 76 million years ago, when rates of extinction...