Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collinsville, IL

LifePoint Church Blessing Box Is For Needy To Use, Donations Solicited

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLLINSVILLE – LifePoint Church in Collinsville is trying to reach people in many different ways and one of the latest is a Blessings Box on the east side of the church parking lot with non-perishable food items to anyone in need. The church is located at 1701 St. Louis Road, Collinsville. “Individuals are able to utilize the Blessings Box anonymously and as often as necessary,” Kari Yates, of the church, said. “We strive to be a part of a movement that means something Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Collinsville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Blessings Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Charities
Related
Belleville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Volunteers From The Illinois Center For Autism Help Keep MetroBikeLink Clean

Keeping the Trails Clean and Tidy BELLEVILLE - Volunteers from the Illinois Center for Autism have been hard at work keeping various sections of St. Clair County Transit District’s (SCCTD) expansive MetroBikeLink System clean and tidy this summer. Pictured (left to right) are Brandon and Darius, who spent time on a day in June collecting trash along the half-mile section of the SCCTD trail from the YMCA to Green Mount Manor Subdivision, which includes the YMCA loop adjacent to the Walmart Continue Reading
Bethalto, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Bethalto Fire Department, First Baptist Church Of Bethalto, Erect Banners Along Late Fire Chief Werner's Funeral Procession Route

BETHALTO - Bethalto Fire Department members, First Baptist Church of Bethalto, and citizens on Wednesday morning performed a heartfelt act of kindness for the late South Roxana Fire Chief Todd Werner. The fire department and church erected banners going along the funeral procession route set for Saturday from the Roxana Church of the Nazarene to Wanda Cemetery. The banners will have a great impact and are all handmade. The Bethalto Fire Department thanked the church and citizens who came ou Continue Reading
O'fallon, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

HSHS Illinois Home Care Invites The Community To A Memorial Butterfly Release Ceremony

O'FALLON — HSHS Illinois Home Care invites community members to join them for a butterfly release ceremony at four hospital locations in the HSHS Illinois Home Care service area. Shawna O’Dell, director of post-acute care, shared, “The butterfly represents the transformation of the spirit as our loved ones transition from this life. We look forward to sharing in this special time with the families in our communities.” Family and friends are invited to celebrate Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, Treasurer Adam Layne Urge St. Louis Families To Be Prepared For July 15 Advance Child Tax Credit Payments

ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, in partnership with Treasurer Adam L. Layne, service providers like the United Way, Metro-St. Louis Community Tax Coalition and St. Louis Public Schools, urged families to be prepared for the expanded Advance Child Tax Credit, which will put between $3,000 to $3,600 annually per child into the pockets of eligible families with monthly payments July through December. While most families will receive the monthly payments starting July 15, the City of St. Continue Reading

Comments / 0

Community Policy