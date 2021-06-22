LifePoint Church Blessing Box Is For Needy To Use, Donations Solicited

COLLINSVILLE – LifePoint Church in Collinsville is trying to reach people in many different ways and one of the latest is a Blessings Box on the east side of the church parking lot with non-perishable food items to anyone in need. The church is located at 1701 St. Louis Road, Collinsville. “Individuals are able to utilize the Blessings Box anonymously and as often as necessary,” Kari Yates, of the church, said. “We strive to be a part of a movement that means something Continue Reading