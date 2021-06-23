Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Learning from Experience: A Tester's Perspective

Posted by 
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I started my professional career in September 2011. My first job was as a QC Engineer, but I soon switched to test automation and software development. As of 2021, I worked in different companies - from banking and finance to gaming with various technology stacks. I am not a fan...

hackernoon.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

466
Followers
7K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lessons Learned#Testers#Engineering#Cto#Http#Webdriver#Login
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Economychannele2e.com

Sales Coaching: A Two-Way Learning Experience

Too often, we get coaching wrong—if we do coaching at all. We tend to think of it as something we do to some poor victim, something we do for them. Seldom do we think of it as something we do with someone; and in that, we miss huge opportunities. Let...
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Building a compelling Data Science Portfolio with writing

The best way to learn any concept, especially in data science, is by writing about it. It helps you understand the topic in detail, and your work might, in turn, help others. But this is easier said than done. Even though many people want to write, it takes them months and sometimes years to move past the initial challenges of self-doubts. Rachel Thomas’s blog post on Why you (yes, you) should blog very aptly touches upon this issue. Infact it covers all the vital points that you should keep in mind when starting to writing. My professional journey started with writing, and in this post, I’ll like to share how you can use your writing skills to create a compelling portfolio.
EconomyCMSWire

Want to Be a Customer Experience Leader? Then Look & Learn

When I was growing up in the UK, I made a deal with my parents. They agreed to buy me one humor comic and one adventure comic a week if I agreed to get an educational comic as well. The parental-approved comic was the truly enjoyable "Look & Learn." Its educational text articles covered a wide variety of topics. It included a long-running science fiction comic strip, The Trigan Empire (which I still rate as one of the best science fiction sagas ever produced), adaptations of famous works of literature into comic-strip form and serialized works of fiction. But the one lesson that it taught me more than anything was embodied in its title “Look & Learn.”
BusinessCMSWire

Top 5 Employee Experience Takeaways from Medallia’s Experience 21

Employee experience as we know it is on the cusp of great change. With more than one in four employees planning to switch employers in 2021, about 25% cite the need for greater support for their well-being and a desire for more meaningful work as their key motivators for wanting to leave.
ScienceAPS physics

Learning from Physics Experiments with Quantum Computers: Applications in Muon Spectroscopy

Computational physics is an important tool for analyzing, verifying, and—at times—replacing physical experiments. Nevertheless, simulating quantum systems and analyzing quantum data has so far resisted an efficient classical treatment in full generality. While programmable quantum systems have been developed to address this challenge, the resources required for classically intractable problems still lie beyond our reach. In this work, we consider a new target for quantum-simulation algorithms; analyzing the data arising from physics experiments—specifically, muon-spectroscopy experiments. These experiments can be used to probe the quantum interactions present in condensed-matter systems. However, fully analyzing their results can require classical computational resources scaling exponentially with the simulated system size, which can limit our understanding of the studied system. We show that this task may be a natural fit for the coming generations of quantum computers. We use classical emulations of our quantum algorithm on systems of up to 29 qubits to analyze real experimental data, and to estimate both the near-term and error-corrected resources required for our proposal. We find that our algorithm exhibits good noise resilience, stemming from our desire to extract global parameters from a fitted curve, rather than targeting any individual data point. In some respects, our fault tolerant resource estimates go further than some prior work in quantum simulation, by estimating the resources required to solve a complete task, rather than just to run a given circuit. Taking the overhead of observable measurement and calculating multiple datapoints into account, we find that significant challenges still remain if our algorithm is to become practical for analyzing muon-spectroscopy data.
Computersarxiv.org

A Representation Learning Perspective on the Importance of Train-Validation Splitting in Meta-Learning

An effective approach in meta-learning is to utilize multiple "train tasks" to learn a good initialization for model parameters that can help solve unseen "test tasks" with very few samples by fine-tuning from this initialization. Although successful in practice, theoretical understanding of such methods is limited. This work studies an important aspect of these methods: splitting the data from each task into train (support) and validation (query) sets during meta-training. Inspired by recent work (Raghu et al., 2020), we view such meta-learning methods through the lens of representation learning and argue that the train-validation split encourages the learned representation to be low-rank without compromising on expressivity, as opposed to the non-splitting variant that encourages high-rank representations. Since sample efficiency benefits from low-rankness, the splitting strategy will require very few samples to solve unseen test tasks. We present theoretical results that formalize this idea for linear representation learning on a subspace meta-learning instance, and experimentally verify this practical benefit of splitting in simulations and on standard meta-learning benchmarks.
Healthsportswar.com

From a macro perspective aren't vaccinations

Designed to provide us herd immunity? I understand your point from the kids' health perspective, but from the bigger goal of getting past this as a people, shouldn't they be vaccinated?
Computersarxiv.org

Privacy-Preserving Representation Learning on Graphs: A Mutual Information Perspective

Learning with graphs has attracted significant attention recently. Existing representation learning methods on graphs have achieved state-of-the-art performance on various graph-related tasks such as node classification, link prediction, etc. However, we observe that these methods could leak serious private information. For instance, one can accurately infer the links (or node identity) in a graph from a node classifier (or link predictor) trained on the learnt node representations by existing methods. To address the issue, we propose a privacy-preserving representation learning framework on graphs from the \emph{mutual information} perspective. Specifically, our framework includes a primary learning task and a privacy protection task, and we consider node classification and link prediction as the two tasks of interest. Our goal is to learn node representations such that they can be used to achieve high performance for the primary learning task, while obtaining performance for the privacy protection task close to random guessing. We formally formulate our goal via mutual information objectives. However, it is intractable to compute mutual information in practice. Then, we derive tractable variational bounds for the mutual information terms, where each bound can be parameterized via a neural network. Next, we train these parameterized neural networks to approximate the true mutual information and learn privacy-preserving node representations. We finally evaluate our framework on various graph datasets.
datasciencecentral.com

What Skills Does an IT Business Analyst Need?

The success of an IT project largely depends on a Business Analyst - the intermediary between IT processes and a business. Thanks to the Business Analyst, products of the required quality prosper on the market. We’ll tell you what skills this specialist should have so that the above is true.
Career Development & AdviceInc.com

Emotionally Intelligent Leaders Embrace These 3 Words

Leadership, at its core, is primarily a function of influencing people to move towards a common goal. It involves articulating a vision, establishing a direction, and motivating people to move towards that preferred future. It sounds simple when I put it like that, except, influence--and by extension, leadership--is mostly a...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Useful Big Query Analytic Functions that you Should Learn

Get yourself familiar with them, and it will help you a lot in your Data Exploration and Preparation tasks. In this post, I will provide BigQuery analytic functions that I found very useful during day-to-day activities working with data exploration and preparation stuff. Also, I will share the possible use case when to use each one of them, so you can have a better understanding.
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

The 5 Ws of Exit Interviews and How To Conduct Them

Very few people work for the same employee for all of their life. "A job for life" is gone and that's a good thing as movement creates gaps and allows for personal growth, experience, and market rewards. Just as we have embraced continuous learning as part of a growth mindset, we also need to embrace employment change as an opportunity for personal growth. As an employer, it's a competitive advantage to maintain a low attrition rate. Conducting exit interviews correctly and taking retention actions can have an impact on the organisations' happiness and bottom-line profitability.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
HackerNoon

How to Manage and Motivate GEN Z

A new workforce generation is here, one who is raised on a completely different set of values, ethics, and morals. Along with the evolution of technology and social media, Gen Z has taken it upon themselves to shatter the status quo and establish distinct ideals in more than just their personal lives.
Computersdevops.com

Lessons Learned on a Low-Code Journey

The popularity of low-code/no-code tools are on the rise as organizations chase the promise of creating ‘citizen developers.’ The idea of using these tools to empower non-technical developers and/or to free development teams from writing code line by line is certainly compelling. About a year ago, a friend reached out...
Technologydataversity.net

Data Strategy and Machine Learning: How Do They Intersect?

With the tremendous growth of business data in terms of volume, size, and complexity, it is imperative that global enterprises develop a strong Data Strategy to address their core business needs. However, a realistic Data Strategy has to incorporate a clear road map with milestones, so that strategy documents do not end up as digital assets with no real value. The 5 Essential Components of a Data Strategy depicts the tale of an organization’s Data Strategy development that met with surprising success.
Softwaretechbeacon.com

Why cybersecurity pros need to learn how to code

There is an age-old debate in security: Should cybersecurity professionals know how to code? Should they invest the time and effort to learn?. The answer from cybersecurity professionals has usually been a resounding no. Their argument is that cybersecurity covers so much ground that it doesn’t make sense to expect every role across the security team to have coding skills. It's time to change that outlook.
Computersarxiv.org

Reconsidering Dependency Networks from an Information Geometry Perspective

Dependency networks (Heckerman et al., 2000) are potential probabilistic graphical models for systems comprising a large number of variables. Like Bayesian networks, the structure of a dependency network is represented by a directed graph, and each node has a conditional probability table. Learning and inference are realized locally on individual nodes; therefore, computation remains tractable even with a large number of variables. However, the dependency network's learned distribution is the stationary distribution of a Markov chain called pseudo-Gibbs sampling and has no closed-form expressions. This technical disadvantage has impeded the development of dependency networks. In this paper, we consider a certain manifold for each node. Then, we can interpret pseudo-Gibbs sampling as iterative m-projections onto these manifolds. This interpretation provides a theoretical bound for the location where the stationary distribution of pseudo-Gibbs sampling exists in distribution space. Furthermore, this interpretation involves structure and parameter learning algorithms as optimization problems. In addition, we compare dependency and Bayesian networks experimentally. The results demonstrate that the dependency network and the Bayesian network have roughly the same performance in terms of the accuracy of their learned distributions. The results also show that the dependency network can learn much faster than the Bayesian network.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

9 Free Quality Resources to Learn and Expand Your Python Skills

Learn Python regardless of your technical background. If you’re new to the tech field, and more precisely the programming world, then you must have gotten the advice that one of the best languages for you to start with is Python. However, even if you know a programming language, Python is widely used; you must’ve crossed paths with it or had to learn it for a project.

Comments / 0

Community Policy