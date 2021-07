UK shoppers could see empty supermarket shelves unless the government takes urgent action to tackle a shortage of lorry drivers caused by Covid and Brexit.Business leaders have written to the government calling for measures to allow Eastern European drivers back into the country to avert an unprecedented shock to food supplies.The letter was signed by the Food and Drink Federation, British Frozen Food Federation, Federation of Wholesale Distributors, Cold Chain Federation, British Meat Producers Association and the British Beer and Pub Association.“We firmly believe that intervention from the prime minister/Cabinet Office is the only way we will be able to...