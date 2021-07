Ecocide refers to the mass destruction/damage to ecosystems or harm to the health of species caused by human activity. The term essentially means ‘killing the environment’, which is a violation of the principles of environmental justice. Those who use the term believe that humans should not go unpunished for committing crimes that destroy nature. Examples of these crimes include deep sea bottom trawling, oil spills, overfishing, deep sea mining, deforestation, and land and water contamination.