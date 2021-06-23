Garden of the Month
ATKINSON — Kudos to Claire and Ed Flaherty, The Atkinson Garden Club’s first Garden of the Month recipients of the 2021 season!. Their 11 Sunset Drive home features a large, welcoming island garden, abloom with lush pink and white peonies, all manner of crisp green hosta, bright pink bleeding hearts, and complimentary pulmonaria with diminutive pink flowers. Tall purple allium peek out from among the peonies, and Jack Frost Brunnera offer a bit of whimsey as their forget-me-not blue flowers bob and weave in the soft breeze. A Japanese Maple offers its dappled shade.www.carriagetownenews.com