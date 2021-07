Multibeam high throughput satellite (MB-HTS) systems will play a key role in delivering broadband services to a large number of users with diverse Quality of Service (QoS) requirements. This paper focuses on MB-HTS where the same spectrum is re-used by all user links and, in particular, we propose a novel user scheduling design capable to provide guarantees in terms of individual QoS requirements while maximizing the system throughput. This is achieved by precoding to mitigate mutual interference. The combinatorial optimization structure requires an extremely high cost to obtain the global optimum even with a reduced number of users. We, therefore, propose a heuristic algorithm yielding a good local solution and tolerable computational complexity, applicable for large-scale networks. Numerical results demonstrate the effectiveness of our proposed algorithm on scheduling many users with better sum throughput than the other benchmarks. Besides, the QoS requirements for all scheduled users are guaranteed.