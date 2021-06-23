Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Kia Kills The Manual For Rebadged 2022 Soul

By Jared Rosenholtz
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After revealing a new logo earlier this year, Kia is starting to replace its outgoing badge on facelifted models like the 2022 Telluride. Following the popular Telluride, the 2022 Kia Soul is the next vehicle to receive the Korean automaker's latest emblem, replacing the outgoing black oval. The new badge appears on the hood, liftgate, and wheel center caps. Although the 2022 Soul is mostly a carryover from the 2021 model year, there are a few important changes to report.

carbuzz.com
Community Policy
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kia Soul#Korean#Lx#Technology Package#Usb#Steel Gray#Turbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Drag Race: 1,000-HP Dodge Durango Destroys Lamborghini Aventador

With a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 engine pumping out 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque, the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is already the world's most powerful production SUV. But that didn't Hennessey Performance from taking it to the next level. Back in October last year, the Texas tuner unveiled...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Spied! The Lexus-Badged Toyota GR 86 Is Happening

Just a few short days ago, we got wind of a rumor suggesting that Lexus could be working on a badge-engineered Toyota GR 86 for its own lineup. It seems a bit unusual to suggest that a luxury brand like Lexus could pinch a small, budget-friendly sports car from its less luxury-focused big brother, but with the right enhancements, it would surely be pretty cool. Still, we hear rumors like this all the time, and some are totally fabricated, but we now have proof that the Lexus LC could soon have a baby brother. Spy shots from Japan show the latest 86 sporting the 'Spindle' grille that is a Lexus signature design flourish.
CarsTop Speed

2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé

Mercedes has refreshed its AMG-spec GT 4-Door Coupé for the 2022 model year. It comes with a few nips and tucks on the inside and out. The four-door coupé comes with three new exterior shades - Blue Metallic, Blue Matte, and White Matte. new AMG Night Package II is also offered that darkens the chrome bits.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Old Mercedes CLK Puts V8 Engine To Work In Autobahn Top Speed Run

The second-gen Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class went on sale for the 2003 model year in the US, and the CLK 500 was the top non-AMG variant at launch with a 5.0-liter V8 making 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and 339 pound-feet (460 Newton-meters) of torque. In this video, the V8-powered coupe takes a high-speed blast down the autobahn.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Looks Great and Offers a Manual

Honda has revealed the hatchback version of the new 2022 Civic. It's offered with either a 2.0-liter inline-four or a turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-four. A manual transmission is available on the Sport and Sport Touring trim levels. The previous-generation Civic hatchback was the most extreme-looking of the three available body styles....
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Silver Kia Soul

FUEL EFFICIENT 35 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! S trim, SILVER exterior and BLACK interior. Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, iPod/MP3 Input, WHEELS: 17 ALLOY, Back-Up Camera, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keeping...
Carsnsjonline.com

2021 BMW 540i: Is the BMW 5 Series the sporty lux sedan to beat?

SAN DIEGO — For decades, the BMW 5 Series has been the pinnacle of the Ultimate Driving Machine family. Sure, the 7 Series is the big boy flagship, and the 3 Series is the zippy fun one, but the 5 is the just-right-goldilocks executive sedan for the driving enthusiast. I’ve...
CarsCarscoops

Kia EV6 Four-Door Coupe Render Makes For An Electrifying Stinger Replacement

Kia has quickly evolved from an underdog to a major player in the automotive industry with models like the Stinger establishing it as a force to be reckoned with. But how would a fully electric successor to Kia’s halo model look like? This independently designed grand tourer by Antoine Crobe is a possible answer to that question.
CarsAutoblog

New Honda Civic hatchback revealed for 2022 with manual option, two engines

The 2022 Honda Civic hatchback is joining its sedan sibling in unveiled glory. And unsurprisingly, it mostly looks like the sedan, at least until you get to the rear. But besides the different rear-end treatment, the Civic hatch boasts a manual transmission, making it the enthusiast's choice, at least until the Si and Type R are launched.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

BMW M's First Official Drift Cars Arrive With Over 1,000 HP

Back in late March, BMW M announced that it was officially backing a drifting team for the first time ever. The team it chose to get behind is one with a long history of sliding Bimmers about, the Red Bull Driftbrothers. The brothers and their team, armed with a pair of pre-production BMW M4 models, set to work, testing the standard cars and their ability to drift. Then yesterday, BMW M CEO Markus Flasch teased some wacky design sketches of what the finished competition cars would look like, and eight weeks on from beginning their modifications, the Driftbrothers have now revealed their epic race cars.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Really Launched A GR Supra 100 Feet To Its Doom

Car commercials tend to be boring, but we won't be forgetting Toyota's new action-packed commercial for the GR Supra in a hurry. Dubbed 'The Pitch,' Toyota's hilarious new ad campaign poked fun at conservative automotive advertising and the result is easily one of the best car commercials we've seen in a long time. It's not often you see drifting, burnouts, and pizza delivery in the same commercial.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Black Kia K5

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Dual Zone A/C, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, GT1 PACKAGE, Panoramic Roof, iPod/MP3 Input. BLACK exterior and BLACK interior, GT trim. EPA 32 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2021 BMW M4 Competition With Top-Mounted Exhaust Goes Tandem Drifting

The M4 is the perfect drift car. The new G80 BMW M4 Competition may be the perfect drift car platform. Don’t believe us? Well then maybe these two purpose-built BMW M4 Competitions will change your mind. The Redbull Driftbrothers are ready to take on the Drift Masters European Championship with their brand new BMW M4 Competition-based drift cars. To see what it takes to elevate the BMW M4 to motorsport-ready levels of build, BMW M made a video to showcase the builds and their abilities on the Redbull Ring in Austria.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Kia Stinger To Live On As An Electric Coupe

The Kia Stinger is an absolute stunner, but the four-door fastback is actually based on a concept that was a two-door coupe - hence its astonishingly good looks. But as we enter the electric age, it doesn't matter how many special editions you bring out if they're all slower than the average EV. Thus, it should be no surprise that the Kia EV6 will replace the Stinger as the brand's performance halo model. That's all good and well, but what about style? The Stinger is certainly a better-looking vehicle, so the solution is surely to merge the performance of the EV6 with the design of something with a little more panache.
Buying CarsAutoblog

2022 Kia Soul adopts new Kia logo, drops manual transmission option

The 2022 Kia Soul strides into its new model year with a few small but notable updates. For one, Kia is refreshing it with the new, artsy “Kia” logo. The Telluride gained the new logo a short time ago, so Kia is slowly rolling it out across the lineup. You’ll see the new Kia logo slapped on the hood, liftgate and center wheel caps for 2022.
Buying Carstopgear.com

Retro review: the 191mph Cadillac CTS-V

This review first appeared in Issue 184 of Top Gear magazine (2008) The Cadillac CTS-V lapped the Nürburgring in under eight minutes, which is a record for a production saloon. Though do bear in mind that protons are now lapping a circuit of similar length in 0.0009 of a second, albeit they’re not the Malaysian hatchback kind of Proton, and the large hadron collider doesn’t have any corners as tricky as Pflanzgarten. Anyway, by saloon car standards, the CTS-V is a bit of a weapon. Its supercharged engine is related to the one in the Corvette ZR-1, and in this application has the stick to beat the current king of the hill, an Audi RS6, never mind the M5 and CLS AMG. It makes 556 horsepower, and gets to 60 in 3.9 extremely smoky seconds.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 Manual Delights the Soul

We often are forgiving when we're feeling nostalgic, recalling things as better than they were, flawless even. Such is the case with manual transmissions. In our preemptive memorializing of their almost inevitable disappearance, we forget that the move away from stick shifts has been partially because they can be notchy, grabby, sloppy, and miserable in traffic. Then you get behind the wheel of the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0, click its mouse-fur-covered shifter into gear, and find that your memories have glossed over how good a stick can be. If the only impressive thing about the 2021 GTS 4.0 was its wonderful six-speed, that would be enough to make it a worthwhile purchase, but its manual is just one of many delights.
Carswardsauto.com

With Manual Gearbox, Honda Civic Hatches a Good Time

Honda reveals its 2022 Civic Hatchback, which will begin production later this year at Honda's Greensburg, IN, assembly plant. The hatch joins the all-new 11th-generation Civic sedan, which arrived in Honda dealerships earlier this month. The Japanese automaker says the fun-to-drive hatchback combines Euro-inspired exterior styling and five-door versatility with...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Ebony Black Kia Sorento

Clean. EPA 24 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! LX trim, Ebony Black exterior and Black interior. 3rd Row Seat, Bluetooth, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Serviced here, New Tires, Local Trade-In. AND MORE!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Debuts Today: See The Livestream

Nearly two months have passed since Honda unveiled the new Civic sedan and now the hatchback is ready for prime time. The five-door model will be debuting during the Civic Tour "Remix" virtual concert before entering production at the company’s plant in Indiana. Yes, the hatchback will be manufactured in the United States for the first time in the aftermath of Honda's decision to close the Swindon factory in the UK where the hatch had been made.