Kia Kills The Manual For Rebadged 2022 Soul

We often are forgiving when we're feeling nostalgic, recalling things as better than they were, flawless even. Such is the case with manual transmissions. In our preemptive memorializing of their almost inevitable disappearance, we forget that the move away from stick shifts has been partially because they can be notchy, grabby, sloppy, and miserable in traffic. Then you get behind the wheel of the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0, click its mouse-fur-covered shifter into gear, and find that your memories have glossed over how good a stick can be. If the only impressive thing about the 2021 GTS 4.0 was its wonderful six-speed, that would be enough to make it a worthwhile purchase, but its manual is just one of many delights.