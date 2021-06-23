Kia Kills The Manual For Rebadged 2022 Soul
After revealing a new logo earlier this year, Kia is starting to replace its outgoing badge on facelifted models like the 2022 Telluride. Following the popular Telluride, the 2022 Kia Soul is the next vehicle to receive the Korean automaker's latest emblem, replacing the outgoing black oval. The new badge appears on the hood, liftgate, and wheel center caps. Although the 2022 Soul is mostly a carryover from the 2021 model year, there are a few important changes to report.carbuzz.com