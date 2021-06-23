Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Dietary supplements recalled because they contain soy that is not listed on the label

By Deb Kiner
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A company that makes dietary supplements has recalled some products because they contain soy lecithin that is not listed in the ingredients. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, people who have a sensitivity or who are allergic to soy could suffer an allergic reaction if they use Bea Lydecker’s Naturals products.

www.pennlive.com
Community Policy
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
82K+
Followers
41K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dietary Supplements#Vitamins#Soy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
Related
NutritionMic

The 6 best vitamin D supplements

According to Dr. Arielle Levitan, M.D., internist and co-founder of Vous Vitamin, it can be difficult to get all the vitamin D that your body needs. “Most of us do not get enough year round sun exposure to absorb vitamin D," she tells Mic. "There are few sources that provide enough vitamin D for us to get it through diet." Fortunately, the best vitamin D supplements can make it much easier to get this essential nutrient by providing the right dose for your body in a form that you're comfortable taking.
IndustryU.S. Food and Drug Administration

Sanit Technologies Adds Label Clarification to Existing Voluntary Hand Sanitizer Recall

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. Company Announcement Date:. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Drugs. Reason for Announcement:. Microbial contamination. Company Name:. Sanit Technologies...
HealthHouston Chronicle

Hidden ingredients in dietary supplements put health-nuts at risk, flummox FDA

When buying a dietary supplement, you probably assume that what's on the label is what's in the pill. But this assumption doesn't always hold up, says Pieter Cohen, a physician at Cambridge Health Alliance. In March, Cohen published his 14th paper concerning dietary supplements that contained either prohibited or unlisted...
Healthwgnradio.com

Durisan adds additional labels to existing hand sanitizer recall

Sanit Technologies LLC d/b/a Durisan, is providing an additional 5 label illustrations and product sizes for customers that might not have been able to clearly identify containers of Non-Alcohol Hand Sanitizer products that were added to the voluntary recall initiated on March 24, 2021, and expanded by the April 10 and May 14, 2021 notices. To avoid any confusion, click here for label illustrations for the recalled products.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Take Any of These 6 Supplements, the FDA Has a New Warning for You

Whether you're taking them to improve your heart health, your longevity, or just want to add essential nutrients to your diet, supplements are a part of countless people's daily routines. However, not every supplement is all it's cracked up to be. In fact, if you're taking specific supplements from one brand, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has a new warning for you—and not heeding it could put your health in harm's way. Read on to discover if you need to stop taking these supplements now.
Food SafetyPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Plant-based 'egg bites' recalled for possibly containing eggs: FDA

Cuisine Solutions is voluntarily recalling it’s JUST Egg flavored plant-based “bites” products, due to undeclared allergens, including the possibility they contain eggs. The Food and Drug Administration says the Virginia-based company is recalling the products because a limited number of two-pouch retail packages may contain an incorrect sealed pouch containing whole-egg and milk products. The FDA says interior plastic pouches are properly labeled to distinguish the products.
Healthraps.org

Current status and future FDA enforcement of dietary supplements

FDA observations for adulterated dietary supplements have remained consistent since 2010, even during 2020, when inspections were down 47% and accommodations for compliance were made because of the COVID-19 pandemic. These include requirements to establishment specifications, testing to determine if specifications are met, use of master manufacturing records, preparation of batch production records, and ensuring quality responsibilities are defined. The pandemic has also resulted in an increase in the number of misbranded dietary supplements. Because of these.
PharmaceuticalsJuneau Empire

Best Chlorella Supplements (2021) Top Chlorella Powder Pills

Chlorella is a type of algae, similar to spirulina, that is commonly made into food or nutritional supplements. Over the last few years, promising research has highlighted several health benefits to using chlorella on a daily basis. However, since chlorella has a hard cell wall, humans cannot digest it, which...
EconomyU.S. Food and Drug Administration

Ardil Comercial Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Limar Hand Sanitizer Packaged in 4 oz Bottles Because They Resemble Drink Containers

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. Company Announcement Date:. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Drugs. Reason for Announcement:. Packaged in bottles that resemble drink...
HealthEnumclaw Courier Herald

Best Immune System Boosters: Review Top Immunity Supplements

The human body is a miraculous masterpiece of nature. It constitutes numerous minuscule individual parts forming up complex organs that rule our lives with proper systematic interactions. The body is a complex network of cells, tissues, and organs known as the immune system. An immune system is the principal protector...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin C Supplements, Says Science

Vitamin C is one of the most popular supplements in America, with surveys showing anywhere between 28 and 34.5% of the population reportedly consuming it regularly. The water-soluble vitamin is a powerful antioxidant that acts as a building block for collagen, helps with wound healing, and also plays a role in immune function. Since the beginning of COVID, even more folks have been popping vitamin C supplements due to the vitamin's link to immune support.
PharmaceuticalsOdessa American

STONE: CBD: What is it? Is it safe?

Cannabidiol (or CBD for short) is one of over 100 chemical compounds found in the marijuana plant. Touted as a treatment for a variety of ailments and conditions ranging from aches and pains to anxiety and sleep deprivation, its rising popularity has created an influx of companies who manufacture and sell CBD products in various forms.
Weight Lossdigg.com

Dietary Supplements Do Little For Weight Loss, New Research Shows

There is no strong evidence to support the claim that dietary supplements have a big effect on weight loss. According to surveys, around a third of Americans have used supplements to try to lose weight. A new scientific review published on Wednesday, however, argues that most of the clinical trials involving supplements have been poorly designed and lack sufficient evidence to support the supplements' efficacy.
Weight LossSequim Gazette

EnzyBurn Reviews – Negative Side Effects or Ingredients That Work?

As a person grows older, some of the body processes slow down. For example, when one hits 40, the body doesn’t process nutrients like it used to do previously. However, the body continues to demand the same level of appetite even with the reduced processing of calories consumed. Consequently, the weight piles up, and most people lose their body shape from this age onwards.