Aer Lingus is emulating Ryanair and easyJet by cutting back on free cabin baggage on flights within Europe.The Irish airline says passengers must pay extra if they wish to take more than a “small personal item” into the aircraft.Previously they could also take a 10kg case into the cabin, so long as it was within the dimensions allowed.But that option has been taken away for most travellers. Aer Lingus says: “We’ve changed our carry-on bag policy and now offer different ways to bring your 10kg bag on your journey.”The airline said in a statement: “These changes are being introduced to...