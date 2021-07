In this week's Paws & Pals, Cove Animal Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Zack is 4 to 5 years old. This Stratford Terrier in searching for an experienced, dog-savvy home, where he can be worked through his insecurities and inhibitions. Zack does not do well alone he suffers from separation anxiety when in his kennel. When Zack is out of the kennel and spending time with his shelter people, he is at his best. Zack loves to play fetch, and once he is exercised, he loves to hang out and get his belly rubs in.