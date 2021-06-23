Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
PennLive.com

Too few women get to invent – that’s a problem for women’s health | Opinion

By Guest Editorial
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MacArthur Genius and MIT professor Linda Griffith has built an epic career as a scientist and inventor, including growing a human ear on a mouse. She now spends her days unpacking the biological mechanisms underlying endometriosis, a condition in which uterus-like tissue grows outside of the uterus. Endometriosis can be brutally painful, is regularly misdiagnosed and misunderstood, and has affected Griffith’s life along with the lives of over 6 million other women in the U.S.

www.pennlive.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
82K+
Followers
41K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inventions#Blindness#Menopause#Male And Female#Harvard Business School#Mit
Related
Women's HealthThe Eagle-Tribune

Column: Gender gap in the lab is affecting women’s health

MacArthur Genius and MIT professor Linda Griffith has built an epic career as a scientist and inventor, including growing a human ear on a mouse. She now spends her days unpacking the biological mechanisms underlying endometriosis, a condition in which uterus-like tissue grows outside of the uterus. Endometriosis can be...
St. Louis American

Paid sick leave is essential to women’s health

Paid family and medical leave is getting all the attention right now, and there is no doubt that the United States needs to catch up to the rest of the world. Offering federal paid benefits to parents or caretakers to assist with new child responsibilities or care for those long-term illnesses can help everyone. But for federal paid family and medical leave to work to its truest potential, we need to start with federal paid sick leave.
Fox 19

19 For a Cure: Preventative Screenings are Vital to Women’s Health

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 Now is committed to a cure and the importance of women’s health preventative screenings. We spoke to a Tri-Health doctor about how regular screenings can help women live healthier lives. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click...
Anchorage, AKAnchorage Daily News

Letter: Women’s roles

I am not sure if Dean Cannon — may be gender binary — took to “mansplaining” Elise Patokak’s column on females and politics due to bruised pride or genuine concern for the destruction of America. Women have long been at the forefront of changing this country and American lives for...
Boston Globe

Amid biotech boom, still quiet on women’s health front

In Scott Kirsner’s article “Now, we’re the hub of the biotech universe” (Page A1, June 16), he highlighted just how booming the Boston biotech space has become in the past year. While quite the accomplishment, we’re still lacking in one glaring area: women’s health research. Last week, at the Brigham...
Women's Healthsciencecodex.com

Women's use of preventive health services during COVID-19

What The Study Did: Changes in the use of women's preventive health services during the COVID-19 pandemic, including screening for sexually transmitted infections, breast and cervical cancer, and obtaining contraceptives from pharmacies are described by researchers in this study. Authors: Nora V. Becker, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Michigan...
Mental HealthThrive Global

A Women’s Guide to Mental Health Management

BiPolar. Depressed. Nuts. Confused. Scary. Dumb. Crazy. Spastic. Stressed. Demented. Women know how painful it is when someone close to them called them these things when they go through the feels. Whether mental health issues are ongoing, temporary, diagnosed, or self-diagnosed, it doesn’t matter. When a woman cannot get a grip because life is becoming too much, they need to know that they are okay, life will be OK, and that help and support is available. Some of this has to come from within, but there are many different sources of outside help that are available, especially if you don’t know where to start.
Healthclevelandclinic.org

Women’s Health: Essential Steps for Taking Good Care of Yourself

Women juggle a lot and often place themselves at the bottom of the to-do list. But to get the most out of life (and to help others), you have to care for yourself, too. Follow these six health and wellness tenets for big personal payoffs, now and in the future.
nextpittsburgh.com

Magee-Womens Summit to explore research into women’s health

It’s been one of the hardest years on record for public health, and women have had to shoulder much of the burden. “The pandemic exacerbated long-standing and systemic problems, especially for women’s health, and it emphasized the importance of science and smart policies for supporting health and saving lives,” says Laura Helmuth, editor-in-chief of Scientific American.
Women's HealthWomen's eNews

What is Women’s Health? It’s More Than You Think

When you hear “women’s health,” your mind is likely drawn to maternal, sexual and reproductive health. But women’s health is shaped by so much more. It’s shaped by the environment they live in, the food they eat and the air they breathe. In short: women’s health is public health. A...
CelebritiesPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Ciara: ‘It’s time to change the narrative’ around Black women’s health

Ciara wants to inspire women to take care of their health, particularly Black women. The singer is part of the Cerving Confidence campaign, a collaboration between the Black Women’s Health Imperative and Hologic’s Project Health Equality, which specifically aims to encourage Black women to schedule a well visit to get screened for cervical cancer through Pap and HPV testing.
ImmigrationSioux City Journal

THE REGULARS: Too many jobs, too few workers? There's a reason why

Meeting the workforce needs of employers is often viewed through a local lens. The challenges facing employers are significantly broader than often discussed, and will require a more comprehensive approach than usually discussed. State workforce leaders from the tri-state area recently met to highlight their challenges and how they are...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

This Is What It Means If You Got Pfizer & Had No Side Effects, New Study Says

Doctors and public health experts spent a lot of time in the early days of the COVID vaccine rollout warning that side effects were to be expected. And while it was reassuring to know that a fever, fatigue, and other mild to moderate reactions weren't cause for concern, what many of us didn't realize was that a lack of vaccine side effects was also not reason to sound an alarm. "When you actually look at the statistics from the [clinical] trials, most people didn't have side effects. A little over 50 percent didn't experience any side effects at all," Thaddeus Stappenbeck, MD, Chairman of the Department of Inflammation and Immunity at Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute, explained on the hospital's website. But because that wasn't widely known, when people started leaving their vaccination centers feeling fine, they started to worry whether or not the vaccine was working. Over the course of the last seven months, experts have tried to send the message that while side effects are a sign your vaccine is working, no side effects aren't a sign that it isn't. And now, a new study from the Infectious Disease Clinical Research Program (IDCRP) is shedding some light on what that might mean, specifically when it comes to side effects and the Pfizer vaccine.
SocietyUS News and World Report

S.Korea's Few Surviving 'Comfort Women' Face Life's End as Political Fight Rages On

SEOUL (Reuters) - Fighting disease, death and disillusionment, members of South Korea’s rapidly dwindling sisterhood of surviving "comfort women" say they are facing the twilight of their lives with diminished camaraderie and will to wage political battles. Only 14 of the 240 registered survivors of Japan's wartime brothels are still...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.