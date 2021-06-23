Cancel
Early agreement reached in dispute over Suez Canal ship

Connecticut Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — The owners and insurers of the giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year have reached an agreement in principle over their dispute with canal authorities, representatives from both sides said Wednesday. Stann Marine, the lawyers representing the vessel’s owners...

www.ctpost.com
Industryabc17news.com

The Ever Given could soon be released by the Suez Canal

A deal to release the Ever Given could soon be reached, freeing the quarter-mile-long container ship and the hundreds of millions of dollars worth of cargo it was carrying when it blocked the Suez Canal three months ago. An Egyptian court seized the ship and its 18,300 containers, after the...
Egypt, ARkasu.org

Owners Of The Suez Canal Ship Have Reached A Compensation Deal With Egypt

A compensation deal has been reached in principle between Egyptian authorities and the owners of the massive container ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal back in March. The nearly weeklong blockage of that critical waterway disrupted shipping worldwide. Details of the preliminary deal have not yet been disclosed, but analysts believe it is much less than what the Suez Canal Authority initially demanded. NPR's Jackie Northam reports.
Industrytheloadstar.com

Deadlock broken as Ever Given owner and Suez Canal Authority come to terms

Shippers with cargo onboard the arrested Ever Given could soon see their shipments moving again as the deadlocked negotiations to free the ship appear to have been broken. According to the representatives of the vessel, owner Shoei Kisen Kaisha and its insurers have agreed a settlement to free the vessel, currently under arrest in the Bitter Lakes region of the canal while the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) continues to demand compensation for the six-day blockage of its waterway.
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Preliminary settlement reached on March Suez blockage

The vessel Ever Given lodged in the canal for nearly a week, blocking one of the world’s most important shipping arteries. Protection and indemnity insurance entity UK Club said June 23 that an agreement in principle was reached on settling issues stemming from the March blo... Please sign in to...
Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Suez ship case adjourned as canal company assesses new offer

(June 21): An Egyptian court adjourned a case over the giant ship that blocked the Suez Canal to allow the waterway’s operator time to assess the latest offer of financial compensation. The court in the city of Ismailia said the next hearing will be on July 4. Suez Canal Authority...
IndustryNWI.com

Egypt: Suez Canal ship case adjourned for settlement talks

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court on Sunday adjourned until July 4 the case of a hulking cargo vessel that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year. The decision came after both legal teams of the Suez Canal and the vessel's owners asked for more time for negotiations that aim at resolving their financial dispute.
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

AP Moller-Maersk orders its first methanol-powered vessel

From 2023, the vessel, flying under the Danish flag, will traverse the Baltic Sea. Danish shipping company AP Moller-Maersk said July 1 it signed its first-ever agreement to procure a vessel that can run on methanol. The company agreed on a contract with a division of South Korean company Hyundai...
Industrytheloadstar.com

Six days in Suez: the inside story of the ship that broke global trade

Absolutely brilliant account of the grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal, from Bloomberg Businessweek, featuring a blow-by-blow retelling of the hours and minutes leading up to the casualty, and the subsequent arrest of the vessel and court hearings. Based on interviews with key protagonists and forensic examination of the court transcripts in Ismailia, it heavily implies that much of the blame for the grounding is likely – unofficially at least – to be laid at the feet of the Suez Canal pilots. “Although no footage of the incident has been made public, the final few seconds would have unfolded with the horrible slowness of a collapsing building — a gigantic object surrendering to invisible forces. According to a person familiar with the VDR audio, Captain Kanthavel reacted as anyone might in the same situation: “Shit!” he screamed.”
Industryspglobal.com

FEATURE: Singapore weak barging spreads dampen time charter market for bunker tankers

Barge fleets will likely be downsized as rising operational expenditures and narrow differential between Singapore-delivered Marine Fuel 0.5%S and ex-wharf basis depresses margins, prompting bunker suppliers who time-chartered these barges to consider a contract lapse upon expiry, with no intention to renew it in the near term. Not registered?. Receive...
Industrytheloadstar.com

US west coast gateways forge links with inland ports in bid to ease congestion

US west coast ports are looking to cultivate partnerships with inland facilities, which they hope will relieve their congested docks. The port of Long Beach has signed a four-year partnership agreement with the Utah Inland Port Authority (UIPA). This involves joint marketing efforts and data sharing to improve air quality...
Industryfreightwaves.com

DP World acquires logistics provider syncreon in $1.2B deal

DP World announced Thursday the acquisition of supply chain solutions provider syncreon at an enterprise value of $1.2 billion. The Dubai state-owned port operator said the deal will allow it to provide end-to-end solutions capabilities to cargo owners. Auburn Hills, Michigan-based syncreon primarily designs and operates supply chains for the...
Retaildornob.com

Stranded: Retailers Like IKEA Still Have Products on Blocked Suez Ship “Ever Given”

The Ever Given container ship was stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal for an unprecedented six days back in March, causing a disruption in global commerce that affected the whole world. There are currently ongoing legal battles between multiple governments, the crew, and ship owners as authorities struggle to determine who was responsible for the blockage to end all blockages.