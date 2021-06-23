Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Deadlock broken as Ever Given owner and Suez Canal Authority come to terms

By Gavin van Marle
theloadstar.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShippers with cargo onboard the arrested Ever Given could soon see their shipments moving again as the deadlocked negotiations to free the ship appear to have been broken. According to the representatives of the vessel, owner Shoei Kisen Kaisha and its insurers have agreed a settlement to free the vessel, currently under arrest in the Bitter Lakes region of the canal while the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) continues to demand compensation for the six-day blockage of its waterway.

theloadstar.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sca#Deadlock#The Suez Canal Authority#The Uk P I Club#Sca#The Ever Given
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Egypt
Related
Industrytheloadstar.com

Shipper anger and confusion as 'opaque' global D&D charges double

A doubling of detention and demurrage charges (D&D) during the pandemic has resulted in complaints across the US, Europe and Asia. Some shippers claim they have been charged thousands of dollars, without really knowing why. Contentious additional charges imposed by shipping lines are nothing new, but online firm Container Xchange’s...
Arab, ALTimes Daily

Port operator DP World buys US logistics firm in $1.2B deal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — One of the world’s largest port operators, DP World, said Thursday it has acquired an American logistics firm in a $1.2 billion deal, the latest investment as the maritime company pushes to expand farther afield. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
Retaildornob.com

Stranded: Retailers Like IKEA Still Have Products on Blocked Suez Ship “Ever Given”

The Ever Given container ship was stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal for an unprecedented six days back in March, causing a disruption in global commerce that affected the whole world. There are currently ongoing legal battles between multiple governments, the crew, and ship owners as authorities struggle to determine who was responsible for the blockage to end all blockages.
EconomyGreenwichTime

Release Pending for 'Ever Given'

A representative for the owners and insurers of the massive cargo ship, Ever Given, says an “agreement in principle” has been reached with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), CNN reports. In a statement, director Faz Peermohamed of Stann Marine, says the two sides are securing the last details of the...
EconomyArkansas Online

Settlement reached over Suez Canal blockage

CAIRO -- The owner and insurers of the enormous container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for six days in March and disrupted global shipping have reached a settlement with the Egyptian authorities, one of the insurers said Wednesday. The insurer's statement did not specify the amount, but said that...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Ever Given could resume voyage 3 months after Suez Canal grounding

The UK P&I Club, an insurer of the Ever Given, is reporting an agreement has been reached with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) and the container ship could be released from custody in Egypt soon. That’s good news for owners of the cargo aboard the Evergreen Marine-operated vessel, which was...
Industrygcaptain.com

Agreement in Principle Reached for Release of Ever Given

ISMAILIA, June 23 (Reuters) – The owners and insurers of a giant cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March have reached agreement in principle in a compensation dispute with the canal authority, their representative and the canal’s chairman said on Wednesday. The Ever Given container ship has been...
WorldPosted by
CNN

The Ever Given could soon be released by the Suez Canal

London (CNN Business) — A deal to release the Ever Given could soon be reached, freeing the quarter-mile-long container ship and the hundreds of millions of dollars worth of cargo it was carrying when it blocked the Suez Canal three months ago. An Egyptian court seized the ship and its...
Japangcaptain.com

Ever Given Case Adjourned By Egyptian Court

By Abdel Latif Wahba and Salma El Wardany (Bloomberg) An Egyptian court adjourned a case over the giant ship that blocked the Suez Canal to allow the waterway’s operator time to assess the latest offer of financial compensation. The court in the city of Ismailia said the next hearing will...
EconomyUS News and World Report

New Compensation Offer Made Over Suez Canal Blockage

ISMAILIA, Egypt (Reuters) -The owners of a container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March have made a new offer in a compensation dispute with the canal authority, and a court ruling on the case was postponed for two weeks on Sunday to allow more time for negotiations. The...
Industrytheloadstar.com

Metro joins top forwarders offering shippers emissions monitoring and offsets

Helping shippers achieve sustainability – a new, key demand – is no longer solely in the hands of major multinational forwarders. Yesterday Metro Shipping, based in Birmingham, UK, led the way for independent forwarders as it launched an in-house-developed programme to help customers measure, reduce and offset their CO2 emissions.
Industrytheloadstar.com

Haulier fears and claims of 'classic bully boy tactics' a 'surprise' to UK ports

Hauliers are calling for a major shake-up of the way the shipping sector operates, claiming they are being “held hostage” by carriers and ports. Fearing that access to ports could be revoked if they spoke openly, some haulage companies told The Loadstar the present dynamic was one of servitude, where they are forced to accept conditions presented by shipping lines and ports or “go elsewhere”.
Industrytheloadstar.com

Becoming a customs broker can help you win more logistics work

Time is running out for UK importers of European goods who deferred their customs declarations as part of a six-month moratorium to soften the impact of Brexit. But many importers are woefully unprepared to meet the rolling deadline for lodging supplementary declarations for goods imported from 1 January. The situation has been compounded by a shortage of experienced customs brokers.
Industrytheloadstar.com

US west coast gateways forge links with inland ports in bid to ease congestion

US west coast ports are looking to cultivate partnerships with inland facilities, which they hope will relieve their congested docks. The port of Long Beach has signed a four-year partnership agreement with the Utah Inland Port Authority (UIPA). This involves joint marketing efforts and data sharing to improve air quality...