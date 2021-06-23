Cancel
Ahead Of Conservatorship Court Date, Britney Spears Ain't Stopping, Will Keep On Dancing Till The World Ends

By Rachel Romean
 10 days ago
Britney Spears has always been a dancing diva. From her very first iconic music video for “...Baby One More Time” to her more recent show-stopping Las Vegas residency, the eldest Spears sister has proven that she’s got rhythm. Over the last year+ in quarantine, the pop star had been showing off her dance moves on Instagram (to the befuddlement of some fans, and to the delight of others). With her conservatorship court date swiftly approaching, the dancing is still going strong.

Britney Spears
