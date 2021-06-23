Cancel
NBA

Eskin: If Simmons remains with Sixers, fans might 'burn down the building'

By Tom Hanslin
Posted by 
94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 10 days ago

Philadelphia sports personality Howard Eskin joined The Zach Gelb Show on Tuesday to discuss whether Ben Simmons will play for the 76ers next season.

NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Warriors must offer Sixers for Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has taken a ton of flack over the past couple of days. After the Sixers were stunned and eliminated by the fifth seed Atlanta Hawks, the NBA world has had strong opinions about trading Simmons to perhaps finally break his pairing with Joel Embiid. They’ve been together and considered a contender for years but they’ve never really made it to the NBA Finals.
NBANBC Sports

11 Simmons trade ideas from Sixers fans after loss to Hawks

Sixers fans may have reached their breaking point with enigmatic All-Star Ben Simmons. After 309 games across four seasons and four playoff runs, the reluctant star dropped a stinker in Game 5 vs. the Atlanta Hawks in one of the worst losses in franchise history, then followed it up with equally lackluster performances in the Game 6 win and an embarrassing Game 7 loss at home.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Sixers trade is focused on Ben Simmons to Cleveland

With high expectations of reaching the NBA Finals this season and being the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference, everything seemed to be going smoothly for the Philadelphia 76ers in the postseason until they ran into the Atlanta Hawks. The 76ers had beaten the Hawks twice in the regular season, but they were unable to advance past them in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, as they lost this series in Game 7.
NBAcrossingbroad.com

Media Misinformation Fuels Sixers Fans’ Fire to Trade Ben Simmons

Sunday night’s Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks was an abject failure for the Philadelphia 76ers. It was the culmination of a years-long philosophy of giving Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons just one more season together. Multiple front office configurations and head coaches later the duo was unable to get the job once again. In fairness to Joel Embiid, who played the entire series against the Hawks with a tear in his meniscus, there were far more impactful failures than the big man’s propensity for being loose with his handle or lazy with his passes, which resulted in eight turnovers.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Why the Sixers may be stuck with Ben Simmons

Why the Philadelphia 76ers may be stuck with Ben Simmons. When the Philadelphia 76ers entered the NBA playoffs as the top seat in the Eastern Conference, I don’t think many envisioned this team losing in the Eastern conference semifinals at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks. Nevertheless, after doing so...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

76ers Podcast: Ben Simmons Trade Rumors, Damian Lillard Discussion

The Philadelphia 76ers' playoff run might've ended, but the offseason speculation is just getting started. Following a rough showing in the second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons has been the talk of the NBA as of late as the trade rumors are already starting to fly.
NBAYardbarker

The end of the Embiid-Simmons Sixers mess

Ben Simmons is a broken young man, responsible for the failure—and likely end of—a basketball era in Philadelphia. That is the story today, anyway. In part, it’s a true one: there is no denying the existence of a psychological obstacle course inside of the 24-year-old All-Star. His immediately infamous decision to pass up an open shot at the rim in the closing moments of his 76ers’ Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks was the surest sign of a beguiling allergy to shooting his shot. But the way the play has been digested by NBA media and fans, like how much of Simmons’ career has been discussed, protests a bit too much.
NBANBC Sports

Should Kings make a run at Sixers' Ben Simmons?

With each step of the NBA offseason, we get small slivers of information that help form a more complete puzzle. With the NBA’s Draft Lottery over and done with, the Sacramento Kings now know they hold the No. 9 overall pick in the upcoming draft, which is a huge piece of intel.
NBAatlantanews.net

Sixers' Ben Simmons won't play for Australia in Olympics

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons informed Basketball Australia on Monday that he will not be part of the country's Olympic basketball squad in Tokyo. Simmons told Boomers coach Brian Goorjian that he needs to focus on individual skill development this summer. "I have spoken with Ben and whilst we...
NBADelaware County Daily Times

McCaffery: No matter what happens, Sixers have to move on from Ben Simmons

PHILADELPHIA — He makes $30 million a year and his coach can't stomach his presence on a court late in a close, must-win playoff basketball game. He was the first-round draft choice of an organization that forfeited its professional soul to acquire his rights … and his coach can't stomach his presence on a court late in a close, must-win playoff basketball game.
NBAfastphillysports.com

SIXERS SIMMONS TONIGHT: GO BIG OR GET THE HELL OUT OF TOWN!

There are two ways to look at the Sixers before tonight’s game 7 against the Hawks in their East semis series:. The first is that they busted their asses in Friday’s game 6 to make it here. The second is that if overpaid and underachieving Ben Simmons had bothered to...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Sixers Remain Committed To Ben Simmons Long-Term

In Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Final matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks, Ben Simmons was awful. While he may have gotten 13 assists, he was only able to score five points on four shots which is unacceptable from your supposed "superstar." Sixers fans were livid following the match and since the loss, many have been calling for Simmons to get traded. He hasn't been able to live up to his contract and based on comments made by Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers, it seems like Simmons isn't well-liked.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Sixers' Ben Simmons Talks Potential Position Change Moving Forward

The Sixers have some tough conversations ahead of their early playoff exit. Some of the biggest talks revolve around Ben Simmons' future with the team. After an abysmal performance to close out this series, a change is needed for Simmons. One change involves a change of scenery for the 24-year-old, while another can happen in Philadelphia.
NBAPosted by
NBC Chicago

Ben Simmons Trade: Bulls Not Among Favorites to Land Sixers Star

NBA trade odds: Bulls not on list of Ben Simmons suitors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another Philadelphia 76ers season ended in unceremonious fashion Sunday night. The Eastern Conference's top seed dropped Game 7 of their second-round series with the Atlanta Hawks on their home floor, giving way for what could be a busy offseason in the City of Brotherly Love.
NBAphillysportsnetwork.com

Big Names The Sixers Could Land In A Ben Simmons Trade

It’s likely no well-kept secret that the Sixers will look to move on from Ben Simmons this summer. But What could they realistically get?. While this conversation used to be filled with names like Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, Ben Simmons’ value has understandably depreciated this past season. With that being said, though, he should still be one of the most sought-after players on the trade block this summer.