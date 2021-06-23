Eskin: If Simmons remains with Sixers, fans might 'burn down the building'

Ben Simmons is a broken young man, responsible for the failure—and likely end of—a basketball era in Philadelphia. That is the story today, anyway. In part, it’s a true one: there is no denying the existence of a psychological obstacle course inside of the 24-year-old All-Star. His immediately infamous decision to pass up an open shot at the rim in the closing moments of his 76ers’ Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks was the surest sign of a beguiling allergy to shooting his shot. But the way the play has been digested by NBA media and fans, like how much of Simmons’ career has been discussed, protests a bit too much.