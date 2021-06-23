Cancel
Pahrump, NV

Pahrump TV station featured in new HBO documentary

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 10 days ago
Pahrump is being put in the national spotlight.

There is an HBO documentary series on news station KPVM.

The documentary is called "Small Town News."

It follows KPVM as it tries to break into the Las Vegas market.

The documentary premieres on HBO Max on Aug. 2.

