Clinics in Greenbrier County vaccinate nearly 400 animals against rabies

The 2021 Greenbrier County Rabies Clinics vaccinated nearly 400 animals over five days at a discounted rate for residents across the county.

Hosted by Greenbrier County Assessor Joe Darnell and his office, the clinics traveled across the county in order to vaccinate as many animals as they could. In early June, they were joined by the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, veterinarians from offices across the county, local animal control, and residents with ample animals to vaccinate.

“During this five-day span we did, we vaccinated close to 400 animals,” Darnell said. “Because of the size of the county and the desolate areas, if it weren’t for this, there would be so many unvaccinated animals. … That’s the whole idea, to get these animals that wouldn’t get a chance to get to a vet. … It’s just a precautionary measure that most animal lovers want to take. They want to protect their animals as much as they can.”

The clinics provide benefits to each group involved, including those getting the vaccines for their pets, hunting dogs, or fur babies.

“It’s good for the vets because they feel good about getting these dogs and cats vaccinated. It’s good for us to have the exposure, sell dog tags,” Darnell said. “It’s one-stop shopping, so to speak, they get their license for the year, they get their rabies shot, and all for a discounted price. They can leave their house, come to the clinic, and go back to their house in 15 minutes.”

Administering the vaccines were Dr. Julie Gibson of Frankford Veterinary Hospital, Dr. Angie Clark of Alderson Veterinary Service, Dr. Mary Ann Mann of Lewisburg Veterinary Hospital, and Dr. Patrick McHale of Seneca Trail Animal Hospital.

“I want to give kudos to the vets that are doing the clinics,” Darnell said. “They’re doing vaccinations at $8 instead of [making someone] to go to an office, where you get an office visit fee, plus a $25 rabies shot. There are guys who have multiple hunting dogs, they’ll get eight of them vaccinated for $60, as opposed to $300 going to the vet. … They want to do it to help the animals. They’re not out there making money off $8 a shot, they’re doing it as a service as well. We’re there to serve the citizens of Greenbrier County.”

The clinic moved across the county over five days, with clinics in Craig, Rainelle, Marfrance, Quinwood, Leslie, Charmco, Hines, Rupert, Smoot, Grassy Meadows, Clintonville, Asbury, Fort Spring, Ronceverte, Organ Cave, Auto, Renick, Frankford, Williamsburg, Cornstalk, Neola, Alvon, White Sulphur Springs, Tuckahoe, and Caldwell. While traveling from place to place, the clinics also allow Darnell to meet more of the county’s residents. He recalled the thanks he got from one.

“This guy … he’s got 23 chihuahuas,” Darnell said with a laugh. “They live in one camper and the dogs live in another camper. They get those dogs, they buy their shots, they get their dog tags, they spent $300 or $400. It’s unreal, but they look forward to us coming. They thank us, they’re just such good people.”

The clinics are expected to return next year — for those still needing a rabies vaccine, they are available through the veterinary clinics listed above. Darnell thanked everyone in his office, the sheriff’s office, and anyone helping make the clinic a success.

“These people so look forward to it because that’s their only chance at getting their animals vaccinated,” Darnell said. “They want to do the right thing, but it wouldn’t be plausible to be able to make a trip to where they would have to go and the expense of it as well.”

The post Clinics in Greenbrier County vaccinate nearly 400 animals against rabies appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .