City of Thief River Falls signs school resource officer contract

The Thief River Falls Police Department will continue to provide school resource officer services for the Thief River Falls School District. At its meeting Tuesday, June 15, the Thief River Falls City Council approved the three-year agreement. As part of the agreement, the school district will cover 50% of the salary and wage benefits for services covered during the school years 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24. For the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years, that amount averaged $34,854.71. The amount for this school year wasn’t available yet. School resource officers are licensed peace officers who are responsible for safety and crime prevention in schools. Dusty Arlt is employed as the school resource officer in Thief River Falls.The police department will provide substance awareness and detection services with the use of a canine to the district. These inspection services include three half-day visits to Franklin Middle School and Lincoln High School. The agreement stipulates that the district will pay $1,200 each school year of service as part of the three-year agreement.In particular, he noted it seems that motorists have to wait longer if they’re traveling on Highway 59. Howe reminded the public that the city has no control of the traffic lights at that location. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is in charge of the traffic lights and recently changed the timing as a result of a traffic signal optimization study completed earlier this year. It is expected to help improve mobility and reduce motorist delay through Thief River Falls. Public Works Director Travis Giffen was directed to contact MnDOT regarding the issue.The city will pay an amount not to exceed $27,500. Ongoing maintenance will be an additional $9,000 per year for a three-year agreement. As part of the agreement, DDA Human Resources will review city job descriptions, classify city jobs, investigate wage/labor benchmarks and market pricing, and adjust the pay plan, if needed. The city uses the Decision Band Method and compensation system, which was updated in 1994. City leaders would like to continue using this method in the future. Over the years, adjustments have been made to position classifications, the organizational structure and the compensation schedule. Jobs have also been eliminated and some jobs have been combined. Others have been added.The HRA has a second mortgage position for security of the loan provided to Hendrickson in 2007. Unity Bank North received a deed in lieu of foreclosure of Hendrickson’s property, which formerly housed The Puck on Third. An unidentified buyer plans to purchase the property. If Unity Bank North had chosen to go through the foreclosure process, the HRA would have had to pay off Unity Bank North’s first position mortgage in excess of $200,000 in order to collect on the HRA’s mortgage security. The property isn’t worth that amount. City Attorney Delray Sparby said the city would have lost the $13,341.11 anyway if the property had gone into foreclosure proceedings.Shaun Hawkinson and Michael Johnny will operate the business.If it had been approved, the cost was $2,388. Council member Mike Lorenson, who works as the manager of IT systems administration at Digi-Key, asked to table the matter. He wanted city leaders to review the number of social media accounts and possibly renegotiate a better price.