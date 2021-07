The surge in demand for new vehicles has been driven by trucks and crossovers — and electric vehicles. New data from Experian reveals that new vehicle registrations for electric vehicles are up 95% during the first four months of 2021. The entire market isn’t languishing as its up 36% overall. The jump pushed the market share for EVs to 2.3% — a jump from 1.6% for the same period in 2020, Automotive News reported.