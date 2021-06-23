Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Rose Lavelle is on the U.S. Olympic roster

By Mike Dyer
Posted by 
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MO7EJ_0acxe4gB00

Rose Lavelle is going to the Olympics.

The former Mount Notre Dame High School standout was named to the 2020 United States Women's Olympic Soccer Team on Wednesday morning.

Lavelle, a midfielder for OL Reign, is one of 18 players on the U.S. roster for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

"Obviously we are very proud of all her accomplishments and her first Olympics is another feather in her cap," Mount Notre Dame athletic director Mark Schenkel said.

"I'm sure the excitement around school will be very similar to what it was when she played in the World Cup."

Lavelle, a 2013 MND graduate who later played at the University of Wisconsin, is one of seven first-time Olympians on the roster.

The U.S. team will play in Connecticut at the end of June to play its WNT Send-Off Series as it plays Mexico on July 1.

The U.S. will open Group G play on July 21 - two days before the Olympic Opening Ceremony - against Sweden (4:30 a.m. ET) at Tokyo Stadium.

The U.S. team was a quarterfinalist in the 2016 Olympics. The U.S. team won the inaugural gold medal in 1996, silver in 2000, and then gold medals in 2004, 2008 and 2012.

Lavelle helped to lead the U.S. team to the World Cup title in 2019. She was named a top-15 player in the world by ESPN.com this past March.

Community Policy
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rose Lavelle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Soccer#Ol Reign#Notre Dame#Mnd#Group G#Espn Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Soccer
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Country
Sweden
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Olympic hopeful Lavelle takes cautious step into spotlight

June 22 (Reuters) - Rose Lavelle thinks she is growing up. In a U.S. women's soccer team including household names like Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe, the versatile midfielder is part of a group of younger players whose talent has, so far, outpaced their mainstream fame. But the Tokyo Olympic...
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Soccer-Lloyd, Rapinoe headline U.S. women's Olympic roster

(Reuters) - The U.S. women’s soccer team that will compete at this year’s Tokyo Olympics will have a familiar look as Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan were among a slew of experienced players named to the national squad on Wednesday. All but one member of the 18-player roster...
SoccerSan Francisco Chronicle

U.S. women's national team names roster for Tokyo Olympics

That’s the theme for the U.S. women’s national team heading into the Tokyo Olympics. The reigning world champions revealed an Olympic roster that is loaded with familiar faces, one that will try to win a fifth Olympic gold medal and be the first to win consecutive world and Olympic championships.
Sportschatsports.com

U.S. Olympic team roster: Athletes qualified for Tokyo Games

In all, 324 athletes have so far qualified for the U.S. Olympic team, which should be more than 500 total athletes come the July 23 Opening Ceremony. Many of the qualified athletes needed to be re-confirmed by the their national governing body and U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee following the Olympic postponement to 2021. But there are no signs that any of their spots are in jeopardy.
Stanford, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Julie Ertz makes Olympic soccer roster as U.S. leans on big names

Julie Ertz made it. Catarina Macario did not. The two former Bay Area college greats were at the center of a trying selection process as coach Vlatko Andonovski announced Wednesday the U.S. women’s soccer roster for the Summer Olympics. Ertz, a former Santa Clara University star, was picked despite suffering...
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Roster Crunch: Will Anyone Miss the Cut for the Olympic Team?

Roster Crunch: Will Anyone Miss the Cut for the Olympic Team?. Just two days of finals (and six total individual finals) remain at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, and there’s still a lot of uncertainty about who will make it onto the Olympic team for Tokyo. Only 26 women and 26 men can actually be named to the U.S. roster, while the top two in each event plus the top six in the 100 and 200 free adds up to 36 slots. That means 10 doubles are required for everyone to make it on.
Basketballtmj4.com

U.S. Olympic women's basketball roster revealed on 'TODAY'

After much anticipation, the United States Olympic women's basketball roster is finally here. The roster, unveiled Monday morning on NBC's TODAY show, features a pair of four-time Olympic gold medalists in Sue Bird and Diani Taurasi, along with several other former Olympians. View social media post: https://twitter.com/usabasketball/status/1406968234155282437. Bird, 40, and...
BasketballPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Olympic basketball tournament: The rosters as of now

After being postponed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympic Games are scheduled to open on July 24 in Tokyo. Eight teams have already qualified for the men’s basketball competition, including the host Japan and Team USA, arguably the runaway favorite – especially with a bunch of All-Stars committing to the squad as of late.
SportsSun-Journal

Olympics notebook: U.S. men’s basketball roster nearly complete

Jrue Holiday is planning to try to follow in his wife’s footsteps and win an Olympic gold medal. Holiday has committed to USA Basketball for next month’s Tokyo Games, along with his Milwaukee teammate Khris Middleton and Cleveland forward Kevin Love, said to a person with knowledge of the decisions.