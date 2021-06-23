Cancel
Society

Adopted Black woman discovers at 28 that she's a Sierra Leone princess: 'It was overwhelming'

Upworthy
Upworthy
 11 days ago
When Sarah Culberson first set foot in Bumpe, Sierra Leone, in 2004, she had no idea what to expect. It had only been days since she'd discovered her biological father, learned she had family in West Africa and that she was considered a princess in that part of the world. And now here she was, across the Atlantic Ocean, witnessing the unthinkable: children with missing limbs, schools reduced to rubble, and entire neighborhoods destroyed or burned to the ground. "It was overwhelming. The reality wasn't just, 'I'm coming to meet my family, and everything's perfect.' It was a reality check. This is what people have been living through. This is my family. How is this princess going to be part of this community and make a difference in the country?" Culberson told NBC News.

scoop.upworthy.com
Upworthy

Upworthy

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

#Sierra Leone#Royal Family#Nbc News#Nowthis News#African#Paramount#The Kposowa Foundation#Bumpe High School
