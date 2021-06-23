Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scotland County, NC

CORRECTION

By Laurinburg Exchange
Posted by 
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 10 days ago

In the story which covered the budget approval from the Monday meeting with the Board of Commissioners, the Scotland County School budget number is incorrect.

The article states the school system was requesting $10.44 million, however the correct amount was $10.044 million.

Community Policy
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Scotland County, NC
Scotland County, NC
Government
Scotland County, NC
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotland County School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

HOPE for renters now available

LAURINBURG — Help for Scotland County residents who may be facing eviction is now available. Last fall, understanding the critical need of North Carolinians financially impacted by the pandemic, the state established the N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions Program using flexible federal dollars provided by the CARES Act.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

SCS discusses grants aimed at security

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools is hoping to secure federal grants to help improve the school’s environments. Chief Accountability Officer Michael Riles spoke to the Board of Education about that possibility on Monday during its Committee of the Whole meeting. “We have completed one grant opportunity and we’re in the...
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Independence Day closings

LAURINBURG —As Independence Day approaches, many businesses, as well as city and county offices, will be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday. Following are the closings around Scotland County:. — The county landfill will be closed on Monday. — County offices will be closed on Monday. Essential personnel...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

New officers installed

The Pilot Club of Laurinburg installed its new officers for 2021-22 at its regular meeting. The installing officer, Betty Barrett, challenged them to take their leadership roles seriously and to seek new avenues for each member’s involvement in not only our community, but also through the state and international organization. She commended the past officers for the tasks and accomplishments that they completed during 2020-2021 in spite of the difficulties that the pandemic produced. Pictured left to right are the new officers: Ann Steinbrink, treasurer, Linda Simmons, secretary, Aliechia Post, president, Leslie McLaughlin, president-elect, and board of directors: Nancy Reichner, Danny Russell, Sandra Hoffman and Sylvia Stewart. Far right is Betty Barrett, installing officer.
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

BOE discusses mediation with county

LAURINBURG — After originally canceling the meeting, the Scotland County Board of Education met for its Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday evening. The board was set to hold the meeting, but then canceled when the Scotland County Board of Commissioners called an emergency meeting about the BOE’s vote for mediation Friday concerning the county’s budgeted funding. When the county called off that meeting, the Board of Education went ahead with its own meeting.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Cooper vetoes bill that would have ended extra $300 jobless benefit

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed a bill that would have ended the $300 federal weekly supplemental benefit to the unemployed in North Carolina. Republicans in charge of the North Carolina General Assembly had previously agreed to the legislation ending the extra benefit. Nearly all Democrats voted against the elimination, which was a signal that Gov. Cooper would possibly veto it.
House RentPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Tenants still protected as NC eviction moratorium nears end

RALEIGH — Six North Carolina Republican officials voted on Tuesday to end statewide eviction protections for renters starting Thursday, rejecting Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s request to extend the state’s eviction moratorium by one month. Cooper’s administration warns the move by Republicans is likely to inject further chaos and confusion for...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

State Medicaid system transitions to managed care

RALEIGH — After years of delays, North Carolina’s Medicaid program has finally transitioned to a managed care system — becoming the last large state to do so. Starting July 1, the state’s Medicaid system will be operated as a managed care program, essentially privatizing a system that once relied on the government paying medical providers directly based on how many procedures were performed.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Report shows minimal COVID transmission within schools

RALEIGH — A report published on Wednesday shows COVID-19 transmission within North Carolina schools is low and best mitigated by mask wearing. The ABC Science Collaborative analysis led by researchers at Duke University and the University of North Carolina School of Medicine found that about 1 in 2,800 K-12 students who were in school buildings became infected with COVID-19 during school. Of the 864,515 students and 160,549 staff members analyzed, 308 pupils and 55 employees acquired COVID-19 from school.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Prepping for fireworks

LAURINBURG — The ooohs and ahhhs that accompany the annual Fourth of July fireworks show in Scotland County are just hours away, but the work to prepare those explodions of color and sound will begin well before folks arrive to view the show. “East Coast Pyrotechnics out of Catawba, South...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Energy bill has one beneficiary (and it’s not you)

North Carolina House Republican lawmakers and Duke Energy’s representatives spent months in closed-door meetings hammering out an energy bill that somehow emerged, politically speaking, without any energy. Despite efforts to build up suspense about House Bill 951, the measure landed with a thud last week. Its proposals for more natural...
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

City Hall being reopened to public Thursday

LAURINBURG – City of Laurinburg facilities and offices will be repoened to the public beginning on Thursday. The drive-thru window at City Hall will only be accepting utility payments. For all other business or services conducted at City Hall, residents and customers are asked to come inside to the lobby and follow the signage to locate the department/office needed.
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Airport’s Foreign Trade Zone effort moving forward

MAXTON — The Southeast Regional Airport is one step closer to accomplishing its plan of becoming a Foreign Trade Zone after months of preparations and research. “During our last meeting we updated the board on where we were with this journey,” said Assistant Director Seth Hatchell. “We have also met with the Zone 93 Board and after explaining our initiatives, telling them about the airport and talking with them about Scotland County, they unanimously voted to allow us to join them.”