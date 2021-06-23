Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Herd of cows stampede through Los Angeles after breaking free from slaughterhouse

By Jon Haworth, ABC News
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 12 days ago

LOS ANGELES — A herd of at least 34 cows ended up stampeding through a neighborhood in Los Angeles after somehow managing to escape from a slaughterhouse in the area.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, in Pico Rivera, California, when the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to calls that several cows were in the area and reportedly running down streets, cutting through neighborhood yards and trampling bushes, according to ABC News’ Los Angeles station KABC-TV.

One person was injured in the city stamped and one cow was shot and killed by a deputy during the incident when Pico Rivera City Manager Steve Carmona said it appeared the cow was making a move to run over a baby, according to reports from KABC.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the scene to help corral the wandering animals and warned people to “steer” clear of the area while the incident was ongoing.

It took authorities about two hours to move the herd into trailers and by 10:20 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that most of the cows had been detained, though one wily cow was reportedly on the loose until after 11 p.m.

Most of them were eventually caught at the end of a cul-de-sac in Pico Rivera and, at one point, KABC managed to get aerial footage of at least 20 cows standing on one driveway in the area.

"All I know is that they were running for their lives and they are probably free for the very first time and anybody would want to escape," witness Ginger Gaxiola told KABC in an interview regarding the incident.

It is believed the cows somehow managed to escape from a local slaughterhouse in the area but the investigation into how they managed to all escape at the same time is currently ongoing.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Community Policy
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
11K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Pico Rivera, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Pico Rivera, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pico Rivera, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slaughterhouse#Stampede#Breaking Free#Cow#Abc News#Kabc Tv#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
WSB Radio

Evacuations ordered after Thai chemical factory explodes

BANGKOK — (AP) — A massive explosion at a chemical factory on the outskirts of Bangkok early Monday killed at least one person, injured dozens more and damaged scores of homes, while prompting the evacuation of a wide area over fears of poisonous fumes and the possibility of additional denotations.
Miami, FLPosted by
WSB Radio

Identifying the remains a burdensome task in condo collapse

MIAMI — (AP) — As crews peel away layer after layer of the collapsed condo tower in South Florida, the death toll increases — and so does the burden of collecting and identifying the dead, as rescuers and pathologists balance the rigors of their duties with relatives' desperate need for closure.
New York City, NYPosted by
WSB Radio

NYC temporary morgue lingers, a reminder of pandemic's pain

NEW YORK — (AP) — On a sun-soaked morning last month, a dozen mourners gathered by a freshly dug grave to bury four people who were cast into limbo as New York City contended with COVID-19. Each was among hundreds of people whose bodies have lingered in a temporary morgue that was set up at the height of the city's coronavirus crisis last year and where about 200 bodies remain, not all of them virus victims.
Altoona, IAPosted by
WSB Radio

One dead, three injured after raft overturns on water ride at amusement park

ALTOONA, Iowa — One person is dead and three more have been hospitalized after a raft overturned on a water ride at an amusement park. The incident occurred at approximately 7:35 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at Adventureland Park in Altoona, Iowa -- part of the Des Moines metropolitan area -- when a boat on the Raging River ride overturned with six riders on it, according to a statement from Adventureland Park.
Public SafetyPosted by
WSB Radio

Japan searches for dozens missing in mudslide; 4 dead

ATAMI, Japan — (AP) — Rescue workers dug through sludge and debris Monday looking for dozens of people who may be trapped after a a torrent of mud, trees and rocks ripped with a roar through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least four people. Eighty people were still...