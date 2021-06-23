Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

HBO Max intern makes email gaffe, people respond by sharing their own goof-up stories as interns

Posted by 
Upworthy
Upworthy
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An HBO Max intern probably feared the worst after accidentally sending a test email to all of the streaming service's subscribers. Little did they know that the internet would rally around to show support and love, by sharing their own goof-ups as interns. It started after Warner Media blamed the intern for the mistake, writing, "Yes, it was the intern." The HBO Max account addressed the email after a couple of people posted screenshots of the mail they received, adding that they were confused. HBO Max's Twitter account acknowledged the gaffe and said they would help the intern through it, reported CBS News. HBO Max tweeted: We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it.

scoop.upworthy.com
Community Policy
Upworthy

Upworthy

16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://scoop.upworthy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monica Lewinsky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaffe#Intern#Oof#Goof#Hbo#Warner Media#Cbs News#The White House#Chyron Graphics Archive#Amazon Web Services#Muppet#Https T Co Zmkvq6nxjj#Mobile Banking#Church#Brightzeed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
InternetBoston Globe

One intern’s email mishap spurred a Twitter storm of support

Everybody makes mistakes. At least, that’s the sentiment surrounding hundreds of tweets addressed to an HBOMax intern who mistakenly sent a blank test email to a batch of digital subscribers. On June 17, HBOMax’s help account on Twitter addressed the mishap, writing, “We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the...
TV & Videosslashdot.org

Intern's Email Goof at HBO Max Inspires Hundreds to Show Support on Twitter

A mysterious and puzzling email with the subject line of "Integration Test Email #1" landed in the boxes of some HBO Max subscribers on Thursday. Just hours later, the company said that the message was intended to be an empty test email, and "yes, it was the intern." The unnamed intern quickly became the new star of HBO Max on social media, as hundreds of encouraging messages poured in to reassure the intern that mistakes happen, in all phases of careers... And instead of subscribers responding with angry messages about an inconvenience, they used the opportunity to tell their own stories of work snafus...
Cell Phonesprdaily.com

Twitter rallies to support HBO Max intern after email gaffe, smartphone is essential tool for low income Americans, and airlines seek government help on messaging

While pandemic-related supply chain issues have affected many brands and industries, a widespread chicken wing shortage exacerbated by sever winter storms in the chicken-producing regions of Texas has forced fast food chain Wingstop to get creative with its messaging as it offers chicken thighs to customers for the first time.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Amy Schumer Unscripted Series ‘Amy Learns To…’ Picked Up at HBO Max

HBO Max has given an eight-episode series order to the unscripted series “Amy Learns To…” starring Amy Schumer, the streamer announced Thursday. The project will see Schumer step “out of her comfort zone and into someone else’s,” according to HBO Max’s description. “In each episode, Amy learns a new skill, craft, or trade from a local expert in her husband’s hometown on Martha’s Vineyard.”
TV ShowsPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Intern Stories – Connie And Fish Podcast (6-21-21)

Last week, HBO threw an intern under the bus when they announced on twitter that an intern accidently sent an internal email to all of the HBO Max subscriber list. That mess up got us to thinking about some of our best and worst intern moments. We shared our favorites, as well as some listeners, and then we ended by telling a story from one of our very own interns. Also on the show, we helped a member of the Click of Six decide whether or not her boyfriend was a flake, we shared some very interesting cartoon trivia, and we learned of a product that supposedly is guaranteed to get rid of the hiccups. All of that and much more on today's show!
TV SeriesVanity Fair

HBO Max Wants to Make an Emmys Splash—But How Big Can It Be?

In State of the Streamers, Vanity Fair’s Awards Insider goes inside the campaigns of some of this Emmy season’s biggest players—from front-runners to underdogs, on streaming networks both well-established and brand-new to the game. This first entry focuses on HBO Max, hoping to make an awards splash in its first full year of eligibility.
TV Seriesc21media.net

HBO Max begins international journey

HBO Max has been rolled out in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, marking the first time the SVoD service has been made available outside of the US. The streamer’s content line-up includes shows from fellow WarnerMedia-owned brands HBO, Warner Bros, Max Originals, DC Comics and Cartoon Network.
U.S. PoliticsTMZ.com

Monica Lewinsky Dragged for Invoking Clintons Amid HBO Max Intern Flub

Monica Lewinsky -- the most famous intern of all time -- tried getting in on the fun over HBO's own intern screwing the pooch, but people are pissed because ... the Clintons. The onetime White House aide, who was embroiled in a salacious affair with then-President Bill Clinton, tweeted out a "Dear Intern" message of her own ... this as scores of people did the same to console an anonymous HBO Max intern, who'd gone viral for the wrong reasons.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Jennifer Aniston: I had no idea before the HBO Max reunion that Matthew Perry was suffering internally while filming Friends

"I didn’t understand the level of anxiety and self-torture (that) was put on Matthew Perry, if he didn’t get that laugh, and the devastation that he felt," Aniston said Thursday on the Today show. "(But it) makes a lot of sense.” During the HBO Max reunion, Perry said that he used to “go into convulsions” if the studio audience didn’t laugh at his jokes as Chandler while the show taped. “To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh,” he said.
TV SeriesPosted by
Williamson Source

Coming to HBO Max in July 2021

“Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “Gossip Girl,” “No Sudden Move,” “The White Lotus,” And “Judas And The Black Messiah” Arrive On HBO Max This July! Here what’s coming to HBO Max in July 2021. Exact Dates to be Announced:. FBOY Island, Max Original Season 1 Premiere. The Immortal (Gomorrah Film),...
TV Showsmediaite.com

One Fox News Show Drew Big Ratings Tuesday with Network Star Guest Host

Fox News Primetime, the network’s 7 p.m. show that launched earlier this year and has since been hosted by a rotating slate of familiar faces, notched a major victory Tuesday, getting enough viewers to be one of the top five most-watched shows on cable news in both total viewers and in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54.