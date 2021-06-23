HBO Max intern makes email gaffe, people respond by sharing their own goof-up stories as interns

An HBO Max intern probably feared the worst after accidentally sending a test email to all of the streaming service's subscribers. Little did they know that the internet would rally around to show support and love, by sharing their own goof-ups as interns. It started after Warner Media blamed the intern for the mistake, writing, "Yes, it was the intern." The HBO Max account addressed the email after a couple of people posted screenshots of the mail they received, adding that they were confused. HBO Max's Twitter account acknowledged the gaffe and said they would help the intern through it, reported CBS News. HBO Max tweeted: We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it.