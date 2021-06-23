Missing 14-year-old from Ga. found safe after arrest of Texas man

A missing 14-year-old from DeKalb County has been found safe in another state after the arrest of a Texas man, police said Wednesday.

Kyla Flagg disappeared from her home in Snellville around May 15.

Authorities arrested Robert David Fyke on June 18 in Lubbock, Texas, where he lives. According to investigators, the 33-year-old picked up a “Jane Doe,” later identified in court documents as Kyla Flagg, from her parents’ home and drove her to Texas.

Authorities said Fyke had been communicating with the girl through social media.

Fyke told investigators that the teen left him for another man, possibly in Pennsylvania or Connecticut, around June 11th, according to court documents.

Police did not say where Flagg was found. They are working with other agencies to bring Flagg back to Georgia.

Fyke has been charged with sexual assault and child pornography.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into Fyke and their search for the missing girl.

