Georgia State

Missing 14-year-old from Ga. found safe after arrest of Texas man

Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 10 days ago
A missing 14-year-old from DeKalb County has been found safe in another state after the arrest of a Texas man, police said Wednesday.

Kyla Flagg disappeared from her home in Snellville around May 15.

Authorities arrested Robert David Fyke on June 18 in Lubbock, Texas, where he lives. According to investigators, the 33-year-old picked up a “Jane Doe,” later identified in court documents as Kyla Flagg, from her parents’ home and drove her to Texas.

[PREVIOUS STORY: Police searching for 14-year-old DeKalb County girl missing for 2 weeks]

Authorities said Fyke had been communicating with the girl through social media.

Fyke told investigators that the teen left him for another man, possibly in Pennsylvania or Connecticut, around June 11th, according to court documents.

Police did not say where Flagg was found. They are working with other agencies to bring Flagg back to Georgia.

Fyke has been charged with sexual assault and child pornography.

We’re continuing to follow every development in the case - Stay with 95.5 WSB for updates.

As of Wednesday, Flagg was still missing. A GoFundMe has been set up to help find her. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with black joggers.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into Fyke and their search for the missing girl.

©2021 Cox Media Group

