Lesbian couple makes history in Pennsylvania by being crowned prom royalty

As a same-sex couple from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Carly Levy and Courtney Steiner didn't think they stood any chance of being crowned as the prom court winners. In fact, the two Pennridge High School seniors were surprised when they found out their names were even on the ballot. "I was nervous that Pennridge wouldn't let it happen, or they would get backlash, or there would be threats because, you know, you have to expect that when you're a little different from everybody else," Levy, who's been in a relationship with Steiner since March, told Courier Times.