Stocks open slightly higher, keeping S&P 500 near record

The Federal Reserve expects inflation rates to rise further in the coming months due to an improving job market and concomitant increase in consumer spending. As a result, demand for gold as a safe-haven investment to hedge inflation risk is expected to climb. Therefore, we believe gold mining stocks Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), Yamana (AUY), Alamos (AGI), and Centerra (CGAU) are well-positioned to deliver substantial returns in the near-term. Let’s discuss.Gold prices are expected to increase in the coming months as investors buy the safe-haven asset to hedge their portfolios against rising inflation. The Federal Reserve expects inflation to rise further in the coming months because the economy is recovering at a fast pace.