Stocks open slightly higher, keeping S&P 500 near record

By David Specht
bizmagsb.com
 10 days ago

Stocks are edging mostly higher in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday, keeping the S&P 500 hovering just below the record high it set just over a week ago. The benchmark index was up 0.1% in the early going. The tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%. The modest gains came a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank still believes the current increases in inflation will prove to be temporary. The latest reading of the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation comes out Friday. Bond prices fell slightly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.49%.

bizmagsb.com
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stock prices rise, dollar falls on U.S. jobs data

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - Global shares rose on Friday, hitting an all-time high on lift from a better-than-expected U.S. monthly jobs report that signaled a strong end to the second quarter in the world's largest economy. There were weak spots in the jobs report, including a slight uptick...
StocksRegister Citizen

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 posting its seventh straight gain and seventh consecutive all-time high. The S&P 500, the Dow and Nasdaq all rose after a report showed the nation’s job market was stronger last month than expected. It’s a sign that more workers are...
EconomyNBC Connecticut

European Stocks Set for Slightly Higher Open as Investors Await U.S. Jobs Report

Economists expect U.S. nonfarm payrolls to have grown by 706,000 jobs in June, with the unemployment rate falling from 5.8% to 5.6%, according to a Dow Jones survey. Though the headline jobs figure is a key economic indicator, traders will likely be scrutinizing the change in average hourly earnings for any sudden uptick in wages.
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks May See Further Upside On Strong Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session mostly higher, stocks may see further upside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 85 points. Early buying interest may be generated in reaction to...
Stockssanantoniopost.com

U.S. stocks open higher after payrolls report

NEW YORK, July 2 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks rose Friday morning after the nation's June employment report showed a bumpy recovery in the labor market. Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 31.77 points, or 0.09 percent, to 34,665.30. The S&P 500 increased 13.71 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,333.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 77.04 points, or 0.53 percent, to 14,599.41.
MarketsNBC San Diego

Fed Could Be a Surprise Catalyst for the Markets in Holiday Week

The Fourth of July holiday week looks like a sleeper for stocks, with little data and quiet pre-earnings season trading. But the Fed releases the minutes from its last meeting where it revealed it was starting to talk about cutting back on its bond buying. If there are more details, it could move markets.
U.S. Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

US Treasury Yields Fall After Strong Payroll Data

Jul 2 (Reuters) – US Treasury yields fell on Friday after a robust payroll report raised uncertainty about how the Federal Reserve might respond. * The return of the 10-year benchmark notes fell 2.4 basis points to 1.4559% in morning trading. That was slightly above the level it was operating at before Labor Department data showed US job growth accelerating in June.
IndustryForexTV.com

Gold Futures Surging Higher As Market Awaits Jobs Data

Gold prices are moving higher Friday morning, placing the most active gold futures contracts in line for a positive close for a third straight session. A drop in yields on long-term U.S. Treasury Notes and a somewhat flat dollar are supporting the yellow metal’s uptick. Worries about the likely impact...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: The view from the heights

US payroll gains spark modest Friday profit-taking. USD/JPY up 3.1% from 107.92 since late April. Fed forecast revisions remain the dollar’s guiding light. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts a retreat from 111.00. The US Nonfarm Payrolls report brought out a few long dollar sellers on Friday but the basic case for...
StocksStreet.Com

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Set Records After Better-Than-Expected Jobs Report

Stocks moved higher Friday after the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in June and hourly wage increases were below forecasts, giving rise to the belief that the Federal Reserve won't be hiking interest rates anytime soon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 106 points, or 0.31%, to 34,739,...
Businessinvesting.com

4 Gold Stocks to Buy as Inflation Continues to Rise

The Federal Reserve expects inflation rates to rise further in the coming months due to an improving job market and concomitant increase in consumer spending. As a result, demand for gold as a safe-haven investment to hedge inflation risk is expected to climb. Therefore, we believe gold mining stocks Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), Yamana (AUY), Alamos (AGI), and Centerra (CGAU) are well-positioned to deliver substantial returns in the near-term. Let’s discuss.Gold prices are expected to increase in the coming months as investors buy the safe-haven asset to hedge their portfolios against rising inflation. The Federal Reserve expects inflation to rise further in the coming months because the economy is recovering at a fast pace.
EconomyNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Climb Ahead of Weekly Jobless Claims Data

The U.S. Labor Department is due to release the number of weekly jobless claims filed for the week ended June 26, at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. Auctions are scheduled to be held on Thursday for $40 billion of 4-week bills and $40 billion of 8-week bills. U.S. Treasury yields...
Stockskfgo.com

S&P futures near record high with jobless claims in focus

(Reuters) – Futures tracking the S&P 500 hovered near a record high on Thursday, with investors awaiting a batch of economic data to gauge the health of the U.S. economy following strong gains for the equity market in the first half of the year. The Labor Department’s weekly jobless claim...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Initial Jobless Claims Data

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade ahead of initial jobless claims data. The Dow Jones climbed over 200 points on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 registered another record closing high in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA), McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) and Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI)
Marketsinvezz.com

DXY: Is the US dollar index a good buy in July 2021?

The US dollar index was in a strong bullish trend in June 2021. The index rallied after the stellar US economic data and the hawkish Fed. It could keep rising as bulls target the next key resistance at $93.5. The US dollar index (DXY) rallied in June as investors reacted...
StocksJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Wall Street closes out its 5th straight quarterly gain

(AP) — Wall Street closed out its fifth straight quarterly gain on Wednesday, continuing its comeback from a steep drop in early 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1%, bringing its advance over the past three months to 8.2% and to 14.4% for...