This barbershop is giving haircuts, wellness checks, and even vaccine shots to its customers

A Barbershop in Madison is now offering health and wellness checks for free to their customers. They have also been providing the Coronavirus vaccine to keep members of the community safe during the pandemic. Jason Boatright, the owner of B. Right Barbershop, is on a mission to improve access to healthcare for its customers who predominantly hail from the Black community. B. Right Barbershop recently partnered with the Men’s Health and Wellness Clinic to conduct health and wellness checks at the barbershop. "I was inspired to do it because I deal with a lot of Black men. I cut anywhere between 70-100 Black men a week, so I figured connecting their health to them would be the best route," said Boatright, reported Good Morning America.