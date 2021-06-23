Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

This barbershop is giving haircuts, wellness checks, and even vaccine shots to its customers

Posted by 
Upworthy
Upworthy
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Barbershop in Madison is now offering health and wellness checks for free to their customers. They have also been providing the Coronavirus vaccine to keep members of the community safe during the pandemic. Jason Boatright, the owner of B. Right Barbershop, is on a mission to improve access to healthcare for its customers who predominantly hail from the Black community. B. Right Barbershop recently partnered with the Men’s Health and Wellness Clinic to conduct health and wellness checks at the barbershop. "I was inspired to do it because I deal with a lot of Black men. I cut anywhere between 70-100 Black men a week, so I figured connecting their health to them would be the best route," said Boatright, reported Good Morning America.

scoop.upworthy.com
Community Policy
Upworthy

Upworthy

16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://scoop.upworthy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Disparities#Barbershops#Haircuts#Good Morning America#Hng News#Nbc#Dianermacedo#Abc News Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

New Delta Covid-19 Variant Of Concern Circulating Locally, Health Officials Warn Residents And Encourage Vaccine As Best Tool Against Infection

Humboldt County’s Public Health Officer anticipated the arrival of the deadly Delta COVID-19 mutation while talking to reporters on June 30th. “While we’ve only had a handful of Delta variants here in Humboldt County, I don’t suspect it’ll be very long until we see the vast majority of cases are going to be Delta variant here.” As it turns out, the week was not over before the Health Department gave notice to the public that Delta had arrived on the North Coast.
Healthsnntv.com

What Is the Process of Medical Detox?

Originally Posted On: What Is the Process of Medical Detox? – America’s Rehab Campuses (americasrehabcampuses.com) The term “detox” has grown synonymous with quick drinks and herbal shots you toss back, claiming to cleanse your system of all the negative bacteria. While there is some truth in these claims, true medical detoxification focuses on permanently removing substances from the body that patients struggle to keep out. This approach is used to help purge drugs and alcohol from those attempting to go through the rehabilitation process.
Downers Grove, ILChicago Tribune

‘I am 30 and have no reason to get vaccinated.’ Getting COVID-19 shots in the arms of young adults a challenge for public health experts.

Sally Vala says she has no desire to get the COVID-19 vaccine, in part because she’s relatively young and has no major health problems. “I am 30 and have no reason to get vaccinated,” said the west suburban Downers Grove woman. “I’m healthy, exercise and have been fine since this whole thing started. No plans on getting the vaccine.”
Public Healthrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

HEALTH: Is your health provider vaccinated?

DEAR DR. ROACH: At a recent appointment I discovered that my nurse practitioner (about 45 years old) doesn't plan to get a COVID vaccination as he says it's unsafe and that all of us (vaccinated ones) are just guinea pigs. I tried to argue, but he was the one holding the needle!
Daytona Beach, FLcodb.us

COVID-19 vaccines offered at Styles 101 Barbershop

Shots at the Shop! In an effort to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, there will be a free community vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at the Styles 101 Barbershop at 955 Orange Ave. in Daytona Beach. The Health Department will provide Pfizer, Moderna and...
Public HealthIFLScience

Fact Check: Can You Still Catch COVID-19 Even If You Are Fully Vaccinated?

Now that COVID-19 vaccinations are being rolled out in many countries, lockdown restrictions are being eased, including mingling in large crowds and not having to wear a mask. In the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has changed its guidelines so that fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear a mask indoors, despite the rise of the more transmissible Delta variant in the US and the World Health Organization reiterating its own position that fully vaccinated people should still wear a mask.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine performed well in a lab against delta variant | LA County advises people to wear masks indoors even if vaccinated

Welcome to Tuesday’s Overnight Health Care. President Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are entering into a friendly wager over the Stanley Cup (Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning). Still unclear what is at stake in the bet, though!. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com...
Public HealthJanesville Gazette

Fact check: The WHO didn’t reverse its position on kids and COVID vaccines

A social media post circulating on Facebook and Instagram claims that the World Health Organization recently flipped its policy recommendation about children receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. “The WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION recently reversed its stance on children getting the Covid vaccine. Sorry to all those dumb parents who rushed out to...
Los Angeles County, CAsmobserved.com

Quick, Someone Give Barbara Ferrer a Sedative: LA County Health Department Recommending Masks Indoors, Even for Vaccinated People

June 29, 2021 - Yesterday, the Los Angeles County Health Department, headed by Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, changed their mind - yet again - about the efficacy of the various Covid-19 vaccines. Noting that the Delta variant now comprises half of all sequenced variants sequenced across the county, the department is now recommended that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask when in a public indoor setting. They did not go so far as to issue an order, but just wait.
Richland County, OH1812blockhouse.com

Vaccination Check-In

It has been three weeks since was have reviewed current COVID-19 vaccination numbers as released by the Ohio Department of Health. We have been regularly updating our readers over the last few months with the latest statistics related to how many Richland Countians are being vaccinated, and how those figures compare to contiguous counties.
Amherst County, VALynchburg News and Advance

'Hopefully we'll never do it again': Officials reflect on vaccine clinic, giving more than 5K shots

At a recent practice, Amherst County High School baseball players got in more than just batting and fielding when they rolled up sleeves to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. For several months the vaccine clinic in the high school’s gym was running in high speed and the baseball team was walking by, said Sam Bryant, the county’s director of public safety. They were asked if they wanted the shot and, with their parents’ permission, the immunizations were given to all on the team who wanted it, he said.
POTUSKGO

Walgreens giving out $25 in rewards cash for customers getting vaccinated in store

Starting Tuesday, customers getting a COVID-19 vaccine at a Walgreens pharmacy will also get $25 in Walgreens Cash rewards. According to the retailer, the rewards will be available right after vaccination for customers with myWalgreens rewards accounts. People without a myWalgreens account can choose instead to receive a $25 Walgreens gift card.