MANCHESTER, N.H. – A three-run eighth helped the New Hampshire Fisher Cats avoid a fourth straight loss as they beat the Hartford Yard Goats on Friday evening, 3-1. Not much happened until the Yard Goats got on the board in the sixth. There, Taylor Snyder grounded out, but managed bring L.J Hatch home from third in the process. Until that the Yard Goats’ two hits in the sixth, only Sean Bouchard’s first inning double had spoiled what had been a joint no-hitter from relivers Andrew Ellenbest and Graham Spraker, who ultimately combined to get New Hampshire through the first six innings of the contest.