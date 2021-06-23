Meet Baddie Winkle, the 92-year-old internet fashion icon who has 'always been a rebel'
Instagram sensation Baddie Winkle aka Helen Van Winkle led a pretty normal life in Waco, Kentucky, before her shot to fame. "I had a little 6-acre farm. I took care of it by myself for 15 years," she told NPR. "I did everything that you're supposed to do: mowed, trimmed, had a little garden. I kept busy at all times." It all changed one day when her great-granddaughter Kennedy saw her in a pair of cut-off shorts and a tie-dye shirt and decided that the world needed to appreciate her great-grandmother's incredible style. "Let's make a picture, Grandma, you look awful cute today," Winkle recalled the teen telling her.scoop.upworthy.com