Meet Baddie Winkle, the 92-year-old internet fashion icon who has 'always been a rebel'

There's no worse feeling than having to return to work on a Monday. It's one of the most relatable feelings across the world. However, some people do really enjoy their work and look forward to coming in to work every day. A Reddit group was asked about people who loved their jobs and what they did for a living, and the answers really gave hope to those in search of their dream job. For some, it was the nature of the work, for some it was the stress-free nature of their work, and for some, it was their co-workers. Here are some of the best answers we came across: