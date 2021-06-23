Lee Hardware and United Jewelers Apartments Redevelopment closes on Financing and moves forward with construction
HRI Communities announced this week that it has closed on the financing for the Lee Hardware and United Jewelers Apartments at 719 Edwards Street and 301 Crockett Street and is set to immediately move forward with construction. The development will facilitate a rehabilitation and modernization of the historic apartment buildings, which were originally acquired and redeveloped in 1999.bizmagsb.com