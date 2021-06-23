Sandra Bullock has stepped up and donated every time a disaster has hit America

Hollywood star Sandra Bullock made headlines in 2018 when she donated a total of $500,000 for relief efforts during the California wildfires. According to PEOPLE, "in addition to her $100,000 donation to the Humane Society of Ventura County, California, Bullock added a $400,000 to the American Red Cross." Acknowledging her donation in an official statement issued at the time, the star addressed the need for help and relief during distressing times. "The untold destruction from these fires is heartbreaking, especially following the tragedy at Borderline in Thousand Oaks," Bullock said, referencing a recent shooting that claimed 12 lives.