Meet Stella, the dog who learned to 'speak' in sentences using a homemade communication device
Stella, a 3-year-old Catahoula Blue heeler mix in Chicago, first made headlines a couple of years ago when the world came to know of her ability to "speak." Videos of the pup communicating her thoughts, feelings, and desires using a homemade communication device went viral almost overnight, making her an online sensation who now has nearly 800k followers on Instagram. Stella's rise to fame began in 2018 when her owner, Christina Hunger, a 27-year-old speech-language pathologist, noticed how her puppy's mode of communication with gestures and vocalizations was strikingly similar to "language milestones that kids show right before they are able to say words."scoop.upworthy.com