Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Ruby Riott Hopes To Model Her Career After Kevin Owens

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast (via Fightful), Ruby Riott praised the ability of Kevin Owens and said that he’s someone she would like to try to emulate her career after him. She said: “The first person that comes to mind is Kevin Owens. He’s actually a good...

411mania.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Eddie Kingston
Person
Ruby Riott
Person
William Regal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart And Soul#Emotion#Combat#Ruby Riott Hopes#Fit Finlay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns ‘Removed’ From WWE Smackdown

Another edition of WWE SmackDown is in the books and the show this week was without it’s WWE Universal Champion – ‘The Head of the Table’ and current Universal Champion – Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman would give a glimmer on reasoning of why Reigns was removed from this week’s show by stating that his client ‘operates on his own time’. Twitter user PrinceWatercress documented the exchange that Heyman had with ‘Main Event’ Jimmy Uso during the show from Friday. Did Jimmy Uso ‘break character’ with Roman Reigns?
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Ronda Rousey Makes Emotional Drug Claim

Former UFC Star and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has not been on WWE television since WrestleMania 35, where she lost her title to Becky Lynch in a triple threat match in the main event of the pay-per-view, which also featured Charlotte Flair. Ronda Rousey’s return date was also previously confirmed.
WWE411mania.com

Ruby Riott Reveals How She Found Out About The Riott Squad

– The Wrestling Perspectives Podcast recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Ruby Riott, who was released from WWE earlier this month. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. On finding out about The Riott Squad: “I had no idea about the Riott Squad. I didn’t find out I was debuting on SmackDown...
WWEdailyddt.com

Ruby Riott on wanting to become a singles competitior again

Throughout her nearly four years on the main roster, Ruby Riott was best known for her time alongside Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan as part of The Riott Squad, which later morphed into a tag team with Morgan when WWE released Logan in 2020. While the trio/team never won any...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Kevin Owens takes a break from WWE

Last night, WWE presented the 2021 edition of Hell in a Cell, the last PPV to take place inside the ThunderDome before the return of the public which, after almost a year and a half, will take place next month on the occasion of the pre- Money in the Bank by SmackDown.
WWEBleacher Report

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 25

On the heels of another successful defense of his Universal Championship, Roman Reigns enjoyed a grand championship celebration Friday night on SmackDown. In an industry in which little ever goes according to plan, was The Tribal Chief able to totally enjoy the spotlight shining on him? Or did a new challenger emerge from the shadows, ready to dethrone him of a title he has grasped since his return to action last August?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion On Hiatus For ‘Personal’ Reason

WWE star Kevin Owens recently faced a defeat at the hands of Sami Zayn at Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Following the brutal match, he went on to let his fans know that he would tak his time off. However, the time off will not last long as Owens will...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Paul Heyman Leaks ‘Sad’ Bray Wyatt & Edge Rumor

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is certainly one of the top Superstars in the company right now and has been on a solid run as the WWE Universal Champion, but he is losing his top spot to two WWE Smackdown women. Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against WWE Hall Of Famer Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37. Paul Heyman has been instrumental in all of Roman Reigns’ success. Paul Heyman’s very sad text message to a Monday Night RAW Superstar also leaked recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Furious’ With WWE Diva Photo

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

Kevin Owens teases a break after loss at Hell in a Cell

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Kevin Owens tweeted this morning that he needs “a little break” and will “be back soon.”. Owens lost a hard-fought, intense match to eternal rival Sami Zayn at last night’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Owens may have suffered some sort of left arm or nerve injury as he was seen gripping the arm so tightly he left white marks on his skin as evidenced in this tweet.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Ruby Riott Felt Challenged By WWE Creative

Ruby Riott spoke about her time dealing with WWE creative while with the company during an interview with Wrestling Perspective Podcast. “At least recently, a lot of my time and energy went into the tag team as a whole. A lot of my ideas that I tried to get across were in the context of the Riott Squad. There is a lot of me that I don’t think I ever got a chance to show. I’m not saying that’s through no fault but my own. There’s probably a bunch of different things I could have done in hindsight to really show that. I don’t know if ‘stifled’ is the word. I felt challenged a lot and I kind of enjoyed that. I kind of thrive on the idea of being put in a situation that’s maybe not for my brain and adapting to it and trying to make it work for me and having it come across organically. We all thrive on creative control, but sometimes that can stifle your creative process because you’re always getting what you want. Having things thrown at you and being like ‘okay, make this work,’ really advances you as a performer. I like to see my ideas, but I also like my ideas to be challenged I like to see things from other’s perspectives, particularly if it’s someone else within the context of the storyline because we’re always told ‘you’re the one who knows your character best.’ If it’s just my idea and it’s my idea for someone else, I’m not going to understand them as well as they understand them. They might have a different idea that fits perfectly in a way I didn’t look at. I like to be heard, even if it’s to be heard and be shit on. I like to be heard and work with people and be part of the machine and create something magical.”
WWE411mania.com

Ruby Riott Wants the World to See What She’s Learned in the Last Five Years

– The Wrestling Perspectives Podcast recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Ruby Riott, who was released from WWE earlier this month. During the interview, Riott talked about what’s next for her in wrestling after her WWE release. Below are some additional highlights (via Fightful):. Ruby Riott on wanting to work singles:...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Ruby Riott Reveals What She Wants To Reinforce For Women’s Wrestling

During a recent appearance on the “Wrestling Perspectives” podcast, former WWE Superstar Ruby Riott commented on the sexuality in women’s wrestling, and more. She said,. “I feel like on the Indies, at least recently, it depends on how the female wants to represent herself. Sometimes I think that’s what the girls have to be and if there was a way I could impact that to younger generations. If that’s what you want to be, go for it, but for me, I hope a lot of women know that they don’t have to sexualize themselves and it doesn’t have to be that way in order to get booked. That’s one thing I’ve never changed because it’s uncomfortable if I tried. I’m not organically sexy, it’s weird and awkward. It wouldn’t come across as organic. If there was a message I could try and send out, it would be that it’s not necessary to change based on what you think people want from you. Eventually, you will find your place and find somewhere that adheres to the version you would like to portray. If I could change anything within the industry, it would be to reinforce that message.”
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Makes Some Big Additions To Money In The Bank On SmackDown

WWE added a few more things to Money in the Bank this week. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn went to war for a Money in the Bank ladder match spot. They also added a Women’s Title match. We previously reported that Bayley seemingly put her career on the line against...