Halo: The Master Chief Collection Devs Are Considering Increasing the Player Count
Halo: The Master Chief Collection is in the great shape right now, packaging the entire series (except Halo 5) into a single package that looks great, runs great, and has a large and thriving community that plays it constantly, not least because of the excellent support it’s received from 343 Industries. The developer has been taking consistent steps to keep improving upon the collection- and they’re not done just yet.gamingbolt.com