Halo: The Master Chief Collection Devs Are Considering Increasing the Player Count

Why didn't the cure in the first game work? How does the multiplayer work with player choice in mind? How old is Aiden?! The world has questions, we have answers. The team at Techland will be sharing episode 2 of its video developer series called Dying 2 Know soon but since we here at Game Informer are also "dying to know" more about the upcoming sequel, we got a little sneak peek at what's ahead. We also have an exclusive new screenshot to share for those eager to get a new look at what Dying Light 2 Stay Human will have to offer fans of the franchise.