Author Nina LaCour escaped into words during the pandemic

By Malavika Kannan
San Francisco Chronicle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust three days before the COVID-19 lockdown, novelist Nina LaCour was moving back to San Francisco. Her biggest project was to be setting up a home with her wife and child, complete with a new kitchen. With those plans suddenly on hold, LaCour found herself digging up an old novel she’d started nearly two decades ago as a student at San Francisco State University. During the pandemic, LaCour finally finished and sold “Yerba Buena,” a novel about women in love at a glamorous restaurant — all while she was kitchen-less and cooking on a hot plate.

