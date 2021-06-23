Author Nina LaCour escaped into words during the pandemic

Just three days before the COVID-19 lockdown, novelist Nina LaCour was moving back to San Francisco. Her biggest project was to be setting up a home with her wife and child, complete with a new kitchen. With those plans suddenly on hold, LaCour found herself digging up an old novel she’d started nearly two decades ago as a student at San Francisco State University. During the pandemic, LaCour finally finished and sold “Yerba Buena,” a novel about women in love at a glamorous restaurant — all while she was kitchen-less and cooking on a hot plate.