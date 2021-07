As people continue to get the COVID 19 vaccine in the fight to end the pandemic, we’ve seen that everyone has their own reasons for doing so. Studies show the vaccine is safe and effective. Being a physician and working in the healthcare system, I’m at increased risk of exposure. Protecting myself also protects my family and the people around me and those at increased risk of severe illness from COVID 19. Getting the vaccine is comparable to the Hippocratic oath we take as physicians: “Primum non nocere” — first, do no harm. The vaccine is a conduit for protection for myself, my colleagues, my family and my patients.