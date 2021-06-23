Cancel
MLB

Snell pitches 5 scoreless innings, Padres beat Dodgers 3-2

By Bernie Wilson, AP Sports Writer
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j5mP7_0acxbFGi00

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Jake Cronenworth and rookie Ha-seong Kim homered off Clayton Kershaw, Blake Snell pitched five scoreless innings and the San Diego Padres got their third straight win against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2.

The Padres improved to 6-3 this season against the Dodgers and will go for a three-game sweep Wednesday night.

Los Angeles swept San Diego in the NL Division Series last year en route to the World Series title.

Snell got his first victory in four career starts against the Dodgers, including three this year. He didn't factor into the decision in either outing earlier this season.

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Clayton Kershaw
Jake Cronenworth
Blake Snell
#Padres Beat Dodgers 3 2#Ap#The San Diego Padres
