Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin’s Kids Hit the Red Carpet as ‘Boss Baby,’ Plus: The Couple’s New Podcast

Posted by 
extratv
extratv
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OWqBD_0acxb6PQ00
Getty Images

It was a family affair for Alec Baldwin, his wife Hilaria, and their Baldwinitos at the New York City premiere of Alec’s movie, “Boss Baby: Family Business.”

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with Alec and Hilaria, whose six children were dressed in black suits and briefcases like Boss Baby himself!

Alec explained, “Someone says to me… 'We're going to dress all your kids up as Boss Baby to go to the premiere.' And I'm like... ‘Ha ha. That's funny.’”

Cheslie asked, “Did you tell them what to pack?” Hilaria said, “No, I don't tell them to do anything. They do everything. They tell us what to do. They are the true boss babies.”

The couple is busy at home and with their new “What’s One More?” podcast. During a recent episode, Alec revealed he has OCD.

Sharing what it is like working together, Alec said, “Well, we spend a lot of time together. Might as well make some money… We talk all the time. Let's record it.”

Hilaria added, “We've had our stressful moments. But I feel like we always make it through.”

Discussing physical and mental health, Alec said, “She's much more fluid than I am.” Hilaria continued, “We complement each other. You teach me things. I teach you things. We support each other.” Alec explained, “I'm with a person who's super healthy in terms of diet, fitness, well-being. And so when you're with somebody like that it either rubs off on you or it's going to be a problem.”

Some conversations are harder than others. Alec said, “I'm somebody who doesn't want to change. I'm a bit older than her. I don't know if you read that in the papers.” Hilaria said, “Through leading by example, through coming and saying I struggle with something. Whether it's mental health... I did it with my miscarriages... it makes you feel like you're not alone.”

“Boss Baby: Family Business” is out July 2.

Community Policy
extratv

extratv

38K+
Followers
1K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Hilaria Baldwin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baldwin Family#Fitness#Alec Hilaria Baldwin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesstarlocalmedia.com

Alec Baldwin 'really seriously' struggling with OCD

Alec Baldwin is “really seriously” struggling with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star has revealed his OCD symptoms have increased over the last few years, and said he’s keen to speak out about his condition – which is a mental illness that causes repeated unwanted thoughts or sensations, or the urge to do something over and over again – in order to “finally remove the stigma” surrounding OCD.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Alec Baldwin Admits He's 'Seriously' Struggling With Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Alec Baldwin is speaking out frankly about living with obsessive-compulsive disorder in the hopes that it may help someone else. The 63-year-old opened up about the mental health disorder on the Tuesday, June 22, episode of his and wife Hilaria’s “What’s One More?" podcast. The couple was joined by guests Howie Mandel and his wife, Terry — and right off the bat, Baldwin pressed the America’s Got Talent host on his experiences with OCD.
CelebritiesPage Six

Hilaria Baldwin returns to the red carpet after Spanish heritage scandal

Hilaria Baldwin walked her first red carpet since her Spanish heritage scandal. The embattled wife of Alec Baldwin — who had people believing for more a decade that she’s from Spain while in actuality she was born and raised in Boston — attended the “Boss Baby: Family Business” premiere Tuesday alongside her husband and their six children.
CelebritiesParents Magazine

Hilaria Baldwin Leans to Breastfeed Edu, 9 Months, After Winning 'Battle' to Get Him into Stroller

Hilaria Baldwin wasn't about to undo the work she did to get her son strapped in his stroller. On Wednesday, the What's One More podcast co-host, 37, shared a photo on Instagram of herself breastfeeding her baby boy Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 9½ months, while standing next to his stroller and leaning over him. Edu sits in his stroller while nursing as Hilaria rests her head on her hand.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Brave Chaos On NYC Stroll With All 6 Kids, Aged 3 Mos. To 7 — See Pics

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are parents to six very young children, and enlisted the help of a few nannies while out for a walk in New York City. Alec, 63, and Hilaria Baldwin, 37, have a very busy household! The couple are parents to six youngsters, and were spotted strolling in New York City with all of their kids: Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, Eduardo, 9 months, and Lucia, 3 months. The pair were also joined by a few of their family’s trusted nannies, who helped take care of the brood while out for a walk on June 26 — see all the pics here.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Hilaria Baldwin Jokes Husband Alec Baldwin Is ‘Jealous’ of Their Breast-Feeding Babies

Breast envy. Hilaria Baldwin joked about her husband, Alec Baldwin, being “jealous” of their babies while sharing a breast-feeding photo with him on Thursday, July 1. In the screenshot, which she shared via her Instagram Story, one of their little ones latched onto Hilaria’s breast to feed. The “Mom Brain” podcast host, 37, FaceTimed her husband, who appeared to be at home, at the same time, writing, “jealous” alongside Alec’s face.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Hilaria Baldwin Post Photo Of Creative New Way To Breastfeed

Hilaria Baldwin has to think on her feet while caring for her and her husband Alec Baldwin’s six children. The couple recently welcomed two new babies within a few months of each other, so sometimes Hilaria has to get creative when it comes to feeding time specifically. Hilaria Baldwin Takes...
Seattle, WAKING-5

Alec Baldwin jokes his kids are a ‘jukebox of inappropriate language’

In "The Boss Baby 2: Family Business", Alec Baldwin reprises his role as fast-talking dealmaker Theodore Templeton. The animated sequel follows him as a grownup – an unmarried but uber-successful CEO who’s a beloved uncle. When he realizes one of his nieces is the new “boss baby,” Theodore and his brother Tim transform back into children to help her on her mission.
Moviesdanspapers.com

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Join Questlove’s ‘Summer of Soul’ Screening

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The film doc Summer of Soul, directed by Questlove, was screened at Guild Hall by the Hamptons Film Fest. At the exclusive pre-show party, Anne Chaisson, executive director of HIFF, Cristina Cuomo, and Alec and Hilaria Baldwin (with their charming and precocious daughter Carmen) sipped and enjoyed appetizers at The Baker House 1650.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Bow Wow's Daughter Shai Poses in a Floral Dress & Sandals Alongside Her Dad at 'F9' Premiere

Bow Wow's only daughter and lookalike Shai stunned in a floral-designed free gown and sandals as she posed alongside her dad at a movie premiere. Rap star and actor Bow Wow is famous for fulfilling his daddy responsibilities with his firstborn. The entertainer who has two kids works out a schedule to include his only daughter Shai and goes further to dote on her online.