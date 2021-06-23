Cancel
NFL

Podcast: An Important Question About the Bengals' Defense and Brian Callahan Praises Quinton Spain

By James Rapien
Posted by 
AllBengals
AllBengals
 10 days ago

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the Bengals' rookies wearing the new uniforms, plus some thoughts on Quinton Spain and the rest of the offensive line and an important question about the re-made defense.

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

