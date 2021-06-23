Nicolas Godin – “Love Theme” (Feat. Kadjha Bonet)
Nicolas Godin knows a few things about making smooth, lush, sophisticated makeout music. For decades, Godin has been half of the French duo Air. More recently, he’s also been making music on his own. Last year, Godin released his second solo album Concrete And Glass, which featured a whole lot of guest singers. This week, Godin will release an expanded edition of the album with a few extra tracks. We’ve already heard him team up with We Are KING on “Another Side.” Today, he’s shared another track from the same LP.www.stereogum.com