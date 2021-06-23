Cancel
Nicolas Godin – “Love Theme” (Feat. Kadjha Bonet)

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicolas Godin knows a few things about making smooth, lush, sophisticated makeout music. For decades, Godin has been half of the French duo Air. More recently, he’s also been making music on his own. Last year, Godin released his second solo album Concrete And Glass, which featured a whole lot of guest singers. This week, Godin will release an expanded edition of the album with a few extra tracks. We’ve already heard him team up with We Are KING on “Another Side.” Today, he’s shared another track from the same LP.

