Missoula Police Launch #9PM Routine

Missoulians know that crime has been on the rise big time over the past decade or so, most of us have been affected by it in one way or another. Since the early 2000s, my household has gotten accustomed to locking the door behind us, whether going in, or out, for any amount of time. Visitors always go, "you lock your door?" I'm like, yeah, what do you think, it's 1984 Missoula? Perhaps it was living in, and being robbed in big cities that did it for us. Maybe it was the time The Blaze car was stolen and wrecked through our closed garage door at home. It's just a good habit in my opinion.