Biden praises Carl Nassib, Kumi Yokoyama for coming out: 'I'm so proud of your courage'

President Biden on Tuesday praised Carl Nassib and Kumi Yokoyama, two professional athletes who recently came out to the public, saying that their decision means that “countless kids around the world are seeing themselves in a new light today.”

“I’m so proud of your courage,” Biden tweeted.

Nassib on Monday became the first active player in the NFL’s history to come out as gay.

“I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest,” the Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman said in a video shared on Instagram from his home in Pennsylvania.

“I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day videos like this and the whole coming-out process are just not necessary. But until then, I’m going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting, that’s compassionate,” he added.

Japanese soccer star and Washington Spirit forward Yokoyama came out in a video on Saturday as transgender.

"When my girlfriend said there was no reason for me to stay closeted, it really hit me. Coming out wasn't something I was enthusiastic about, but if I think about my life going forward, it would be harder to live closeted, so I found the courage to come out,” they said.

Yokoyama’s National Women’s Soccer League team on Saturday tweeted that “We support and are so proud of you Kumi.”

“Thank you for showing the world it's ok to embrace who you are!” the team tweeted.

The Las Vegas Raiders and the NFL have also backed Nassib this week. The NFL tweeted Monday that “The NFL community is with you, Carl.”

The league also vowed to match the $100,000 donation Nassib made to the Trevor Project this week. The Trevor Project is an organization that provides crisis and suicide prevention services to young LGBTQ people.