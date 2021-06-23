Cancel
Carl Nassib's jersey becomes top seller after NFL player comes out as gay

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 10 days ago
© Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib has the top-selling jersey in the NFL, with sales spiking after he came out as gay earlier this week.

A Fanatics spokesperson confirmed to The Hill that Nassib’s number 94 jersey was the top-selling NFL product on Monday and Tuesday.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter also shared the news of Nassib’s jersey sales.

Nassib, a six-year NFL veteran, on Monday became the first active player to come out as openly gay. Several NFL players including Dave Kopay, Ryan O'Callaghan, Wade Davis and Ryan Russell have come out after they retired.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement saying that he is proud of Nassib for sharing his truth. “Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community.”

The league also shared that they will match Nassib’s $100,000 donation to the LGBTQ organization the Trevor Project.

