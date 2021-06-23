Leading Post-Pandemic Starts With Asking the Right Questions
As a trained journalist who's conducted hundreds if not thousands of interviews, I know the key to getting good answers is in asking the right questions. At Media Minefield, our team represents more than 130 businesses, executives, and brands in a variety of industries across the country. We've found the leaders of companies who did well during the pandemic were often quick to pivot and changed their thinking by asking different questions.www.inc.com