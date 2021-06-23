Cancel
Nationals vs. Phillies prediction: Ride Washington’s hot starter

Cover picture for the articleSad. With primary day behind us, I have to admit I’m really going to miss getting three, maybe four calls a day from Curtis Sliwa. Highly entertaining. Sadder. Considering the Islanders got their doors blown off in Tampa, the doors on the Old Barn may be next. En Fuego! Erick...

Happy Father’s Day to Michael Packard, who was sure he would never see his kids again after he was swallowed whole by a whale. Enjoy your whale of a Dad cake, Michael. Staying in Washington for Dad’s Day. The Mets’ Taijuan Walker (6-2, ERA 2.12) is on his way to what may be a career best season. He has won two in a row, has allowed three runs over 14 innings, and fanned 12 Cubs in his latest outing.