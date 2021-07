The coronavirus pandemic won't quit, as a new variant, dubbed Delta, proves more transmissible, and thus more dangerous. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is worried. He appeared on CBSN yesterday to alert viewers to a big problem ahead, and said what you can do to stay safe. Read on for his 5 most essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.