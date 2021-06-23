The Surprising Versatility of an Old-School Orange Juice Carafe

Not regular fish’n’chips, but seeded cod with curry; not doughnuts, but dunkable parmesan beignets; less Mr Whippy, more mango and lime ice-cream sandwiches. Oh, I do like to be beside the seaside! How true this is. I’ve lived in the UK for a long time but, for me, the joy of going to the seaside will always be about sitting on the beach, beside the sea, rather than having to get in the actual water: you can take the boy out of the Mediterranean, and all that. Being beside the seaside, though, still whets the appetite for certain seaside classics: ice-cream sandwiches, battered cod, curry sauce, fried doughnuts. Oh yes! I do like to be beside the sea!