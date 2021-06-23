The Surprising Versatility of an Old-School Orange Juice Carafe

RASA, the fast-growing fast-casual counter for Indian bowls, has expanded out of the District. A new location near the Crystal City Metro in Arlington (2200 Crystal Drive) opens Friday, July 2, with a familiar menu that includes bowls like that chicken tikka-based Tikka Chance on Me and sweet potato tikki Aloo Need Is Love. Vegan soft serve comes in flavors like mango lassi and masala chai. Booze includes wine, beer, and cocktails like a masala gin and tonic, cardamom mint julep, spiked lassi, and tamarind margarita. Owners and Eater Young Guns (’18) Rahul Vinod and Sahil Rahman planted their first Rasa in fast-casual-heavy Navy Yard in 2017, followed by a sophomore location in Mt. Vernon Triangle last year. Their latest 1,550-square-foot eatery, with seating up to 32, will operate daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Thursday, July 1, visitors can get a free lunchtime bowl along with a suggestion to donate to World Central Kitchen.