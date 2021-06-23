Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

The Surprising Versatility of an Old-School Orange Juice Carafe

By Emma Wartzman
Eater
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery summer, I brew coffee in the evening to chill in the fridge overnight. Once it sits in my stovetop percolator long enough to cool down, I pour it into a vintage orange juice carafe. Not quite pitcher, not quite fancy wine decanter, the orange juice carafe is somewhere in...

www.eater.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Griffith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oranges#The Orange Juice#Carafe#Food Drink#Mad Men#Anchor Hocking#Uni
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
eBay
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Strange But True – The Soda Pop That was Made to Mix with Whiskey

I don't know whether I am easily amazed or easily amused. This fact just simply floored me. There is a popular soft drink that was invented for the sole purpose of mixing with whiskey. And to this day, I have never met anyone who endorses this mixture or has even tried it. Yet, the soft drink in question remains one of the more popular drinks in America.
Food & DrinksWDW News Today

REVIEW: Orange Ring Cocktail, Carrot Cake Juice, & Dr. Strange Pastry from Bleecker Street Lounge in Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel has opened at Disneyland Paris. Guests now experience and appreciate Marvel artwork while relaxing at this art deco hotel. Speaking of relaxing, we spent some time relaxing in the Bleecker Street Lounge just off of the lobby, inspired by the real life clubs and bars on New York’s Bleecker Street.
RecipesGoshen News

Sangria is a versatile beverage

Everyone should have a go-to sangria recipe in his or her cocktail repertoire. Sangria, when done right, can be a highly refreshing punch that is at home any time of the year. Sangria can be enjoyed on its own and sipped on a lazy, sunny afternoon, or paired with a delicious meal. Sangria recipes also can be changed according to the mixologist’s desired flavor profile. The goal is to avoid making sangria too sweet, which is why recipes often benefit from a variety of tart fruits and fresh herbs.
Food & Drinkssimple-nourished-living.com

Strawberry Apple Lime Juice

30 Days of Juicing Day# 5 – Fresh Strawberry Apple Lime Juice. As soon as I saw this lovely pink strawberry apple lime juice on With Style and Grace I knew I wanted to make it. It’s vibrant color captivated me. On top of that strawberries are cheap and plentiful...
Eater

Ceviches and Tacos From Black Pearl Cevicheria Pop Up at Vegas Test Kitchen

DOWNTOWN — The Black Pearl Cevicheria joins Vegas Test Kitchen with ceviches and tacos every Tuesday through Saturday through the end of July. Every week at Vegas Test Kitchen features a different group of pop-up restaurants and chef residencies on the weekends. [EaterWire]. LAKE LAS VEGAS — Fresh52 Farmers’ &...
Eater

Fine Dining Institution Gotham Bar and Grill Plots September Comeback

Gotham Bar and Grill, the storied fine dining spot that ended its 36-year run in March 2020, is now eyeing a September opening date for its planned comeback, and one of the restaurant’s veteran chefs may be stepping in to lead the kitchen. After initially aiming for a spring opening,...
RestaurantsEater

Rainey Street Indian Restaurant G’Raj Mahal Is Closing

Downtown Austin Indian restaurant G’Raj Mahal is closing permanently this holiday weekend. Its last day of service on 73 Rainey Street will be on Saturday, July 3, with a limited food menu plus live entertainment. G’Raj owner Sidney Roberts tells Eater that her lease was actually up in January 2020,...
Eater

Lockdown Neighbourhood Success Story Top Cuvée Will Open New ‘Secret’ Wine Bar

One of London’s standout lockdown restaurant success stories — Top Cuvée in Highbury — has announced that it will open its second new site in less than a year, in part owing to its successes on social media and in real life as a grocer, provisioner, and wine deliverer throughout the pandemic. Its sharp adaptability, pivoting, and willingness to deliver to its local community put the brand alongside the likes of Ombra and Hill & Szrok.
RecipesThe Guardian

Cheesy fritters, ice-cream sandwiches, cod with curry sauce: Yotam Ottolenghi’s seaside recipes

Not regular fish’n’chips, but seeded cod with curry; not doughnuts, but dunkable parmesan beignets; less Mr Whippy, more mango and lime ice-cream sandwiches. Oh, I do like to be beside the seaside! How true this is. I’ve lived in the UK for a long time but, for me, the joy of going to the seaside will always be about sitting on the beach, beside the sea, rather than having to get in the actual water: you can take the boy out of the Mediterranean, and all that. Being beside the seaside, though, still whets the appetite for certain seaside classics: ice-cream sandwiches, battered cod, curry sauce, fried doughnuts. Oh yes! I do like to be beside the sea!
CelebritiesEater

Someone Named-Dropped Noma to Get A Table for Kanye West at Nari

Name-dropping to get a coveted table at a popular restaurant isn’t uncommon. But name-dropping a famous chef’s famous restaurant to get a table...for an even more famous musician? That’s a little bit bizarre. Yet that’s exactly what appears to have happened at chef and owner Pim Techamuanvivit’s Japantown restaurant Nari before musician Kayne West came in for dinner.
RestaurantsEater

Dave’s Hot Chicken Reveals Neon Chickens and Cactus at Its New Location on the Westside

One of the most anticipated restaurant openings of the summer makes its debut today with Nashville hot chicken as the focus of the menu and loads of murals on the walls and ceiling, even outside the store. Dave’s Hot Chicken brings fast-casual hot chicken tenders and sliders, along with sides of house-made kale slaw, creamy mac n’ cheese, and crispy French fries. Dave’s offers seven various spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper, which requires a signed waiver for those who dare. Each heat level uses a different spice blend.
Eater

Restaurateur Behind Old John’s Diner Revival Is Considering Odessa Takeover

Restaurateur Louis Skibar voices interest in taking over Odessa in the East Village. A veteran restaurateur with a soft spot for diners is considering reviving shuttered Ukrainian diner Odessa in the East Village. Louis Skibar of Toloache Restaurant Group told the New York Post earlier this week that Odessa is “next on the list” following his resurrection of beloved Upper West Side diner Old John’s, which opened earlier this month. He also co-owns Cuban diner Coppelia in Chelsea.
Eater

RASA Brings Hit Indian Bowls to Arlington With Its First Location Outside of D.C.

RASA, the fast-growing fast-casual counter for Indian bowls, has expanded out of the District. A new location near the Crystal City Metro in Arlington (2200 Crystal Drive) opens Friday, July 2, with a familiar menu that includes bowls like that chicken tikka-based Tikka Chance on Me and sweet potato tikki Aloo Need Is Love. Vegan soft serve comes in flavors like mango lassi and masala chai. Booze includes wine, beer, and cocktails like a masala gin and tonic, cardamom mint julep, spiked lassi, and tamarind margarita. Owners and Eater Young Guns (’18) Rahul Vinod and Sahil Rahman planted their first Rasa in fast-casual-heavy Navy Yard in 2017, followed by a sophomore location in Mt. Vernon Triangle last year. Their latest 1,550-square-foot eatery, with seating up to 32, will operate daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Thursday, July 1, visitors can get a free lunchtime bowl along with a suggestion to donate to World Central Kitchen.
Manassas, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Old School Kitchen

A rising tide floats all boats. That is to say, that the efforts of a few to help those in need can have a positive impact on a community as a whole. This is a mantra that Old School Kitchen lives by. As a collaborative project that’s been in the making for a year, Old School Kitchen is as its name suggests: a labor of love, food, hospitality and giving. Their goal is to combat food insecurity in Prince William and the greater Northern Virginia area. The commissary kitchen in Haymarket was officially founded by Zandra’s Taqueria, Georgetown Caterers and QBE Foundation.
RecipesEater

How One of D.C.’s Best Vegan Chefs Makes a Top-Selling Barbecue Sandwich

For about three months this year, Dennis Friedman dove deep into a cooking experiment with a hypothesis that many diners would surely find suspect. For the latest new item at Shouk, the fast-casual D.C. shop that’s built a loyal following for its brand of Middle Eastern street food, Friedman set out to prove he didn’t need meat to make a barbecue sandwich people would pay $12 to eat. Following in the footsteps of Shouk’s oyster mushroom shawarma and rave-worthy veggie burger, the BBQ Jack has exceeded expectations since the company put it on the menu in late May.
RestaurantsEater

Nat’s On Bank Lands in the West Village With Seafood Towers and a Disco Ball — and More Openings

More than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants across the city continue to move forward with openings, sometimes because their concepts could be adapted for takeout and delivery, but more often because their owners saw no other choice but to forge ahead. Since March 16, 2020, when the state first temporarily closed indoor dining, hundreds of new restaurants have opened their doors, including a neighborhood seafood spot in the West Village, an incubator for queer businesses in Prospect Heights, and a two-story Margaritaville Restaurant in Times Square.
RestaurantsEater

All-Outdoor Restaurant Pops Up at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar

With summer in full swing and San Diego getting back to business, the Fairmont Grand Del Mar is launching an outdoor pop-up restaurant this weekend that will run until October and potentially beyond. Earlier this year, the luxury hotel debuted the Fireside Lounge, an open-air dining area that proved to be so popular that it’s been transported outside to property’s Grand Lawn where the significantly expanded space now spans 10 cabanas, eight fire pit-topped tables, and a 24-foot communal table.