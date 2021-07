Inii King‘s Land Rover Defender may look familiar to some sneakerheads, particularly loyalists of Aimé Leon Dore‘s hugely popular collaborations with New Balance. The unlikely star of the two brand’s Fall/Winter 2019 collection campaign, which depicts life in the idyllic countryside, King’s Defender 90 was a hot topic of discussion among fans of the co-branded line. It was a joy for King to see others share the same enthusiasm for the iconic vehicle, a model that appeals to a wide demographic in the UK but is rare to find stateside — her Coniston Green 1997 North American Specification Station Wagon is one of just 334 units manufactured during the last year of the model’s production.